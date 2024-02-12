Adjustment, Splendido, Magnus, La Mcqueen and N R I Ace please

February 12, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Adjustment, Splendido, Magnus, La Mcqueen and N R I Ace pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Feb. 12).

Inner sand:

1000m: Kallu Sakkare (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39.5. In fine nick. Sienna Princess (Chetan K), Alpha Legend (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39. Former showed out. The Lady Emporio (R. Pradeep), Mericle Beauty (M. Naveen) 1-9, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Gallow Of My Love (M. Naveen), Pursuit Of Wealth (R. Ravi) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/39.5. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1400m: Yukan (rb) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand:

600m: Sacred Creator (Rajesh K) 45. Moved freely.

1000m: Dawn Rising (Rayan) 1-13, 600/44.5. Note. Cat Whiskers (Darshan), Joon (rb) 1-13.5, 600/46. Former finished six lengths ahead.

1200m: N R I Ace (Afsar Khan), Triumphat (Ramesh K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. La Mcqueen (Antony) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved impressively. Adjustment (Antony) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Retains form.

1400m: Splendido (D. Patel) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1600m: Magnus (Srinath), Southern Power (Rayan) 1-55, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Former impressed while the latter joined at 1,000m and finished eight lengths behind. La Reina (Antony) 2-1, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. In fine trim.

Grass track — Feb. 11:

1200m: Disruptor (Shreyas) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 600/38. Moved attractively.

Outer sand:

1200m: Flight On (Chetan K) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Storm Shadow (Indrajeet) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/45. Moved well.

1400m: Martino (Chetan K) 1-46, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved fluently, note.