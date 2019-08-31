Adjudicate should make amends in feature

The four-year-old filly Adjudicate, who ran second to Bushtops in her last start, should make amends in the Idar Gold Trophy (Gr. 3), the main event of Saturday’s (Aug. 31) races here. Rails will be announced one hour before the start.

1. SPARK OF GOLD PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.00 p.m.: 1. Findlerhof (1) Trevor 59, 2. Makhtoob (3) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Beemer (2) Peter 57.5, 4. Ustad Pedro (4) J. Chinoy 56.5, 5. Lambretta (5) Bhawani 55.5, 6. Adonijah (7) Parmar 54 and 7. Jack Flash (6) Nazil 52.5.

1. FINDLERHOF, 2. MAKHTOOB, 3 BEEMER

2. YANA PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.30: 1. Truly Epic (6) A. Imran Khan 61.5, 2. Till End Of Time (4) Akshay 56.5, 3. Arrowfield (5) Trevor 56, 4. Tasawwur (3) Sandesh 54.5, 5. Lucky Luciano (2) Neeraj 53.5 and 6. Fanfare (1) C.S. Jodha 51.

1. TRULY EPIC, 2. ARROWFIELD

3. B.K. LAGAD TROPHY DIV. II (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. En Sabah Nur (7) J. Chinoy 56, 2. Qalandar (6) Ayyar 56, 3. Sachertorte (9) Yash Narredu 56, 4. Soldier Of Fortune (2) Parmar 56, 5. C’est L’Amour (4) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Pezula (1) Trevor 54.5, 7. Saskatchewan (8) Bhawani 54.5, 8. Sehmat (3) Raghuveer 54.5 and 9. Victorious Spirit (5) K. Kadam 54.5.

1. PEZULA, 2. SACHERTORTE, 3. C’EST L’AMOUR

4. IDAR GOLD TROPHY (Gr. 3) (2,400m), 4-y-o & over, 3.30: 1. Adjudicate (3) Sandesh 59, 2. Caprisca (2) Trevor 56.5, 3. Bushtops (1) Parmar 54 and 4. Vulcan (4) Neeraj 50.5.

1. ADJUDICATE, 2. BUSHTOPS.

5. AZZURRO PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. The Civilian (10) Santosh 61.5, 2. Ashwa Vijeta (9) Peter 60, 3. Aurora Australis (2) Merchant 59, 4. Julio Cesaro (11) J. Chinoy 58.5, 5. Night Hunt (7) Trevor 58, 6. Romantic Warrior (3) Ayyar 58, 7. Jetfire (5) Parmar 57.5, 8. Highland Woods (12) S. Amit 56, 9. Pulverize (13) Bhawani 55.5, 10. Rospomare (6) Niranjan 53.5, 11. Shadows (4) Shubham 51.5, 12. Royal Ace (1) A. Prakash 51 and 13. Big Ben (8) Nazil 50.5.

1. NIGHT HUNT, 2. JETFIRE, 3. JULIO CESARO.

6. B.K. LAGAD TROPHY DIV. I (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Allauddin Khilji (2) Bhawani 56, 2. Pixel (8) S. Kamble 56, 3. Running River (6) Akshay 56, 4. Sandman (7) A. Imran Khan 56, 5. Tasman (9) S.J. Sunil 56, 6. Dancing Jade (3) J. Chinoy 54.5, 7. Fire Princess (1) S. Amit 54.5, 8. God’s Decree (4) Trevor 54.5, 9. Princess Avika (10) Neeraj 54.5 and 10. Sandra’s Secret (5) Raghuveer 54.5.

1. GOD’S DECREE, 2. SANDMAN, 3. TASMAN

7. SPEARHEAD PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 5.00: 1. Arabian Friend (10) Ayyar 61.5, 2. Gandalf (8) Peter 61, 3. Honourable Eyes (6) A. Imran Khan 59, 4. She’s A Tiger (12) S. Amit 58.5, 5. Saffron Flower (4) Santosh 56, 6. Whoopsidaisy (11) Nazil 53, 7. Dazzle N Daze (9) Neeraj 52.5, 8. Zeemo (2) J.Chinoy 52, 9. Lovely Fairy (7) Merchant 49.5, 10. Sir Song (5) Baria 49.5, 11. Smoky Haze (3) Yash 49 and 12. Vitesse (1) Kaviraj 49.

1. HONOURABLE EYES, 2. DAZZLE N DAZE, 3. GANDALF.

Day’s best : FINDLERHOF

Double: TRULY EPIC — HONOURABLE EYES

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.