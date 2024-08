Adbhut for the first division of Salar Jung Cup

The four-year-old gelding Adbhut, who ran second in his last outing, should make amends in the Salar Jung Cup (Div. I), the main event of Monday’s (Aug. 19) races. There will be no false rails.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. RED RUM PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.55 p.m.: 1. Amigo (6) Mukesh 56, 2. Ashwa Yashvir (4) Gaurav 56, 3. Desert Hero (7) Kuldeep Sr. 56, 4. Secret Saint (8) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Grey Sky (3) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 6. Maigira (2) Arjun 54.5, 7. Mountain Touch (5) Neeraj 54.5 and 8. Vital Sign (1) Abhay Singh 54.5.

1. SECRET SAINT, 2. MOUNTAIN TOUCH, 3. DESERT HERO

ADVERTISEMENT

2. FAIR HAVEN PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65, (Cat. II), 2.30: 1. Briar Ridge (8) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Lady Danger (1) M. Mark 57.5, 3. First Class (4) Mohit 54.5, 4. Coming Home (6) Mukesh 54, 5. Star Forever (3) P. Sai Kumar 53.5, 6. Burgundy Black (5) Surya Prakash 52.5, 7. Oliver’s Mount (7) Md. Ekram 52 and 8. Sangreal (2) Santosh Raj 52.

1. OLIVER’S MOUNT, 2. STAR FOREVER, 3. COMING HOME

3. SALAR JUNG CUP (Div. II) (1,100m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.05: 1. Bangor On Dee (3) Afroz Khan 60, 2. Rival (6) Santosh Raj 60, 3. Lashka (9) Akshay K 58.5, 4. Amyra (5) Abhay Singh 57.5, 5. Divine Connection (1) Md. Ekram 54.5, 6. Shadow Fax (2) Kuldeep Sr. 53.5, 7. Nucleus (8) Mohit 53, 8. Worcester (4) L. Appu 52.5 and 9. Only The Brave (7) Surya Prakash 51.5.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. LASHKA, 2. SHADOW FAX, 3. AMYRA

4. KARIMNAGAR PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.40: 1. Crimson Rose (1) Shivansh 60, 2. Sugar (5) Akshay K 59.5, 3. Get Lucky (3) Md. Ekram 58.5, 4. Quality Warrior (7) M. Mark 57.5, 5. Exclusive Spark (6) Mohit 52.5, 6. Exponent (4) Gaurav 52.5 and 7. Definite (2) P. Ajeeth K 52.

1. SUGAR, 2. GET LUCKY, 3. CRIMSON ROSE

ADVERTISEMENT

5. SALAR JUNG CUP (Div. I) (1,100m), 3-y-o and upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.15: 1. Adbhut (10) Akshay K 60, 2. Blissful (7) R.S. Jodha 60, 3. Gretsy (8) Kuldeep Sr. 59.5, 4. Pontefract (3) Afroz K 56, 5. Top In Class (9) Mohit 55, 6. Santa Barbara (5) Md. Ekram 53, 7. Fara (6) Rafique Sk. 52, 8. Splendour On Grass (4) Santosh Raj 52, 9. Hoping Star (2) G. Naresh 51 and 10. Silver Act (1) Surya Prakash 50.5.

1. ADBHUT, 2. PONTEFRACT, 3. GRETSY

6. GRAND PARADE PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III) 4.50: 1. Blue Brigade (2) Rafique Sk. 61.5, 2. Rochelle (8) Ajay K 61.5, 3. Star Cruise (10) Kuldeep Sr. 61.5, 4. Dali’s Champion (4) A.A. Vikrant 61, 5. Cash Register (5) Kuldeep. Jr. 59.5, 6. Bien Pensant (9) Surya Prakash 59, 7. Fortune Art (6) G. Naresh 58, 8. If You Like It (7) Mukesh K 59, 9. Reining Queen (11) P. Ajeeth K 57, 10. Politics (3) Mohit 53.5 and 11. Protocol (1) Arjun 50.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. ROCHELLE, 2. CASH REGISTER, 3. REINING QUEEN

Day’s Best: LASHKA

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.