ADVERTISEMENT

Adbhut, Fast Rain and Leopard Rock catch the eye

July 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Adbhut, Fast Rain and Leopard Rock catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (July 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 43.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Carlisle (Afroz) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/41.5. Pleased. Kenaf (Afroz) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Siege Perilous (rb), Vivaldo (Mudassar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Miracle Mary (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Adbhut (Afroz) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1400m: All Attraction (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Fast Rain (Dhebe) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. An excellent display. Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-45, (1,400-600) 55.5. Eased up. Livermore (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Jamari (P.S. Chouhan) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Destroyer (P.S. Chouhan) 2-1, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US