Adbhut, Fast Rain and Leopard Rock catch the eye

July 09, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Adbhut, Fast Rain and Leopard Rock catch the eye when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (July 9).

Outer sand:

600m: Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 43.5. Moved on the bit.

1200m: Forest Flame (Shreyas) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Carlisle (Afroz) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/41.5. Pleased. Kenaf (Afroz) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Siege Perilous (rb), Vivaldo (Mudassar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Miracle Mary (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Adbhut (Afroz) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Moved fluently.

1400m: All Attraction (rb) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved freely. Leopard Rock (Yash) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A pleasing display. Fast Rain (Dhebe) 1-42, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. An excellent display. Huntingdon (Afroz) 1-45, (1,400-600) 55.5. Eased up. Livermore (rb) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

1600m: Jamari (P.S. Chouhan) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Destroyer (P.S. Chouhan) 2-1, 1,400/1-44, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely.

