Aceros, Song And Dance, Sandarina, Anne Boleyn and Smile Of Joy please

Aceros, Song And Dance, Sandarina, Anne Boleyn and Smile Of Joy pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Feb 28).
Inner sand:
600m: Antheia (Antony) 40. Strode out well. Tenali (Antony), First Impression (M. Naveen) 39.5. They finished level.
1000m: Gerontocrat (Antony) 1-8, 600/41. Moved well.
1200m: Charmed Life (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Chantelle (Indrajeet) 1-20, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well.
Outer sand:
600m: Black Hawk (rb) 43. In fine condition. Slice Of Heaven (P. Ramesh) 45. Moved on the bit. Snow Queen (rb) 46. Easy.
1000m: Temple Dancer (rb) 1-13, 600/43.5. Moved freely.
1200m: Capital Gain (Rayan), Master Of War (Khurshad) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Song And Dance (Rayan), Wings Of Desire (Khurshad) 1-30, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Another Rainbow (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/44.5. Worked well. Top News (A. Imran), Rock And Dance (Rayan) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/47. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sandarina (Indrajeet) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Shaped well. Mulholland (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 41. Eased up. Aceros (Arvind), Marco Polo (Manjunath) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Former showed out.
1400m: Smile Of Joy (Rayan), Anne Boleyn (A. Imran) 1-45, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. They moved impressively.
Gate practice - inner sand:
1400m: Garamond (Vaibhav), a 3-y-o (Whatsmyscript - Anahi) (S. Shareef) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Aerospeed (Arvind) 1-41, (1,400-600) 59. Jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Western Virginia - Mineral Deposit) (Darshan), Highland Rock (Jagadeesh), Sky Moon (rb) 1-39, (1,400-600) 55. First named impressed. Astral Force (Antony), Ansaldo (S. John), Jersey Legend ( M. Naveen) 1-34, (1,400-600) 51.5. First two named were the pick. Mystic Eye (Kiran Rai), a 3-y-o (China Visit - Anaroma) (Shiva K) 1-44, (1,400-600) 59. They jumped out well. Black Whizz (Irvan), Lawrence Of Arabia (P. Mani) 1-38, (1,400-600) 53. They took a good jump and finished level. Back Of Beyond (Shinde) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out smartly. Sir Piggot (Shiva K), Shaktiman (Kiran Rai) 1-36, (1,400-600) 53. Former impressed.