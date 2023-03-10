HamberMenu
Aceros and Makiwa please

March 10, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Aceros and Makiwa pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (March 10).

Outer sand:

600m: Treasure Chest (Ashok) 45.5. Moved freely. Way Of Life (D. Patel), Ultimate Chance (Ashok) 45. They finished level.

1200m: Aceros (Shinde), Moving Ahead (rg) 1-30, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Makiwa (S.K. Paswan), Tehani (Darshan) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Wonder Woman (Darshan) 1-31, (1,200-600) 44. Easy.

