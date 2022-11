Able Love takes the honours in main event

November 25, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Hyderabad:

Trainer N. Ravinder Singh’s Able Love (B. Nikhil up) claimed the Raja Narasimha Rao Memorial Cup (Div. I), the main event of Friday’s (Nov. 25) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar & Mr. Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat.

1. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): STAR RACER (Aneel) 1, Flamingo Fame (Akshay Kumar) 2, Blazing Jupiter (Vivek G ) 3 and Char Ek Char (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Sh, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 12.59s. ₹205 (w), 21, 10 and 18 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 39, SHW: 70 and 19, FP: 496, Q: 137, Tanala: 2,836. Favourite: Flamingo Fame. Owners: Mr. Jitendra D. Parekh & Mr. Mamidi Bhudevi Dilip Kumar. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

2. NALGONDA CUP (Div. II) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): HOPING CLOUD (Mohit Singh) 1, Hugh Capet (D.S. Deora) 2, Mr. Perfect (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and Vision Of Rose (Koushik) 4. 2, Nk and 2-3/4. 1m, 25.52s. ₹31 (w), 16, 11 and 16 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 49, SHW: 16 and 24, FP: 80, Q: 25, Tanala: 287. Favourite: Hugh Capet. Owner: Mr. Deepak Choudhary. Trainer: Jasbir Singh.

3. RAJA NARASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): THE IMAGE (Gaurav Singh) 1, Stag’s Leap (Santosh Raj) 2, Ambitious Star (Afroz Khan) 3 and DRD (P. Sai Kumar) 4. Nk, 2 and Nk. 1m, 11.64s. ₹13 (w), 11, 18 and 18 (p). SHP: 80, THP: 52, SHW: 11 and 32, FP: 94, Q: 81, Tanala: 607. Favourite: The Image. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

4. NALGONDA CUP (Div. I) (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): TRUE MARSHAL (Akshay Kumar) 1, Candy Girl (R.S. Jodha) 2, Protocol (Md. Ismail) 3 and Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 4. 3-3/4, Shd and Hd. 1m, 25.16s. ₹12 (w), 11, 10 and 42 (p). SHP: 26, THP: 72, SHW: 13 and 16, FP: 24, Q: 26, Tanala: 164. Favourite: True Marshal. Owners: Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mr. Yohan Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Michelle Y. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Private Limited, Mr. Rishad N. Pandole & Mr. Chaduranga Kanthraj Urs. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

5. BRAVE DANCER PLATE (1,200m) (Terms), 3-y-o and upward (Cat. II): BALLERINA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Amyra (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Soloist (Abhay Singh) 3 and Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) 4. Shd, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 11.31s. ₹30 (w), 17, 22 and 13 (p). SHP: 75, THP: 83, SHW: 17 and 52, FP: 361, Q: 168, Tanala: 949. Favourite: Soloist. Owner: United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Limited. Trainer: K.S.V. Prasad Raju.

6. RAJA NARASIMHA RAO MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I) (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): ABLE LOVE (B. Nikhil) 1, Briar Rose (Santosh Raj) 2, Carlisle (D.S. Deora) 3 and Top Diamond (Md. Ismail) 4. Shd, 1 and Nose. 1m, 11.24s. ₹113 (w), 22, 12 and 18 (p). SHP: 29, THP: 42, SHW: 39 and 16, FP: 734, Q: 259, Tanala: 1,945. Favourite: Lifes Song. Owners: Mr. Maddali Sai Kumar & Mr. Kunwar Digvijay Singh Shekhawat. Trainer: N. Ravinder Singh.

7. ROYAL TERN PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BAISA (Kiran Naidu) 1, Top In Class (Akshay Kumar) 2, Garnet (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Precious Gift (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 2-3/4. 1m, 11.73s. ₹15 (w), 10, 12 and 16 (p). SHP: 36, THP: 40, SHW: 14 and 16, FP: 51, Q: 38, Tanala: 234. Favourite: Baisa. Owner & Trainer: Laxman Singh Parmar.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹1,323 (166 tkts.) & 30%: 218 (430 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1,890 (13 tkts.), (ii) 1,300 (23 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 112 (231 tkts.), (ii) 1,220 (24 tkts.).