A Super Sunday beckons

Mumbai

18 December 2021 05:58 IST

All roads will lead to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Sunday (Dec. 19) afternoon to witness the greatest Super Sunday in the history of Indian racing, where 7 Group races including 5 Group I races will be staged in a single day.

Though delayed this year due to pandemic, the Managing Committee of the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) has left no stone unturned and finally resurrected the 59th edition of this prestigious event.

The total stakesmoney for the day is whopping ₹3 Crores and the winner’s purse for the rich plum, the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Indian Turf Invitation Cup is ₹60 lakhs.

Among the 7 contestants vying for premier honours in the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Invitation Cup (Gr.1), the present form of the Mumbai-based queen filly Juliette, who is unbeaten in her last five starts, looks imposing. She has proven her mettle by winning the Indian St. Leger, Golconda St. Leger, the President of India Gold Cup and the Eclipse Stakes Of India in this year.

The first classic of Mumbai racing season, the Villoo C. Poonawalla Indian 1000 Guineas (Gr.1), has 9 runners and Trainer Pesi Shroff’s wonder filly Miracle, who is unbeaten in her career by winning six races, stands out from the rest.

A small field of six horses will line up for the Spartan Poker Sprinters’ Cup (Gr.1) with two among them standing a good chance. Hyderabad-based trainer L. D’Silva’s Corfe Castle, who is the winner of the Sprinters Cup in 2020 at Mysore, is doing well in the morning trials and will be right there. The local challenger Iron Age from trainer Imtiaz Sait’s stables is working well on track and might be a threat to all.

In the Maj. P.K. Mehra Memorial Super Mile Cup (Gr. 1), trainer Satish Narredu’s Born Queen, who ran second in her last start at Pune, is judiciously prepared and should make amends. Cosmic Ray, who hails from Bengaluru-based trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s yard, may pose a threat.

The Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Stayers’ Cup (Gr.1) which has 7 runners wears an open look. Bisate, Salazaar and Theon may fight out the finish.