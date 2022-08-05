A Star Is Born, who is in fine nick, should win the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Eve Champion Trophy

Trainer Rajesh Narredu’s colt A Star Is Born, who ran second to Theon in his last start at Bengaluru, is in fine nick and should win the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Eve Champion Trophy (Gr. 3), the main attraction of Saturday’s (Aug. 6) races here.

Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. SOUTH AFRICAN RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (1,800m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 1.30 p.m.: 1. So So Special (3) Sandesh 60, 2. Truth And Dare (4) R. Ajinkya 60, 3. Willy Wonkaa (2) Nazil 59.5, 4. Brazos (6) P. Dhebe 55.5, 5. Power Of Thor (1) Dashrath 54 and 6. Regal Prince (5) N. Nadeem 50.

1. SO SO SPECIAL, 2. TRUTH AND DARE

2. CABRIOLET PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 2.00: 1. Farrell (3) R. Ajinkya 59, 2. Fidato (5) Sandesh 55, 3. Sky Hawk (6) Merchant 53.5, 4. Hagibis (4) Shelar 53, 5. Better Half (10) A. Gaikwad 52.5, 6. Marine Girl (8) Parmar 52.5, 7. Silver Steps (2) P. Vinod 52.5, 8. Murwara Princess (11) T.S. Jodha 52, 9. Mighty Thunder (9) M. Alam 51.5, 10. Red Riot (1) S.G. Prasad 51.5, 11. Mysterious Girl (7) Nazil 51 and 12. Sussing (12) H. Gore 49.

1. MARINE GIRL, 2. FIDATO, 3. FARRELL

3. MAGANSINGH P. JODHA TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66 — 2.30: 1. Botero (3) Trevor 59.5, 2. Own Voice (5) R. Ajinkya 58, 3. Aah Bella (1) A. Prakash 54, 4. Exemplify (6) Sandesh 54, 5. Django (4) Zervan 52 and 6. Ladida (2) Parmar 50.

1. BOTERO, 2. AAH BELLA

4. A.J. WADIA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 3.00: 1. Victoria Peak (6) P. Vinod 62, 2. Cognosco (7) Sandesh 60.5, 3. Dowsabel (5) A. Prakash 60, 4. C’est L’Amour (4) Dashrath 59, 5. Carlos (9) S.J. Sunil 58, 6. Hilad (1) H. Gore 57, 7. Spiritual Rock (2) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 8. Wafy (3) Ayyar 54, 9. Turmeric Tower (---), 10. Suited Aces (8) Kaviraj 50 and 11. Nusrat (10) Nazil 49.

1. C’EST L’AMOUR, 2. DOWSABEL, 3. HILAD

5. AUGUST HANDICAP (1,400m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46 — 3.30: 1. Emperor Roderic (4) Chouhan 59, 2. Mozelle (2) T.S. Jodha 58.5, 3. Galway Bay (3) Yash Narredu 57.5, 4. Golden Kingdom (1) Sandesh 55, 5. Lady Di (6) Dashrath 53, 6. Arbitrage (8) H. Gore 52.5, 7. Mont Blanc (7) M. Alam 52.5, 8. Stunning Visual (9) Nazil 51.5 and 9. Karyna (5) Parmar 50.5.

1. MOZELLE, 2. EMPEROR RODERIC, 3. STUNNING VISUAL

6. ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA EVE CHAMPION TROPHY (Gr. 3) (2,000m), (Terms) 4-y-o & over — 4.00: 1. A Star Is Born (1) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Faith Of Success (2) Trevor 57.5, 3. Taimur (4) Bhawani 56, 4. Caprisca (3) Sandesh 53 and 5. Victorious Sermon (5) T.S. Jodha 53.

1. A STAR IS BORN, 2. TAIMUR

7. TO THE MANOR BORN PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46 — 4.30: 1. Chancellor (6) Sandesh 59.5, 2. Flash Force (3) Shelar 59, 3. Rubik Star (2) Bhawani 58, 4. Sandman (7) A. Prakash 57, 5. Marlboro Man (4) T.S. Jodha 56.5, 6. Power Of Infinity (10) S.G. Prasad 54, 7. Tasman (12) Nazil 51.5, 8. Anoushka (1) Merchant 51.5, 9. Bold Advance (9) Dashrath 51, 10. Campaign (5) M.S. Deora 51, 11. Luminosity (8) Kaviraj 50.5 and 12. Baku (11) H. Gore 49.

1. CHANCELLOR, 2. RUBIK STAR, 3. SANDMAN

8. CABRIOLET PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 5.00: 1. Dali Swirl (3) A. Prakash 61.5, 2. Dilbar (11) H. Gore 61.5, 3. Narakamicie (1) R. Ajinkya 59.5, 4. Lagertha (7) Merchant 59, 5. Lord And Master (10) Kirtish 58, 6. Love Warrior (4) P. Vinod 58, 7. Full Of Grace (9) Zervan 56.5, 8. Midas Touch (5) Bhawani 55, 9. Gilt Edge (13) S.G. Prasad 54.5, 10. Multiencrypted (6) Parmar 54.5, 11. Flashing Famous (8) T.S. Jodha 53.5, 12. Brave Beauty (2) Nazil 53 and 13. Teispes (12) Kaviraj 49.5.

1. DALI SWIRL, 2. BRAVE BEAUTY, 3. LORD AND MASTER

Day’s Best: A STAR IS BORN.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.