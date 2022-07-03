A Star Is Born, Enid Blyton, Alpha Domino, Star Domination and Darwin impress

July 03, 2022 17:33 IST

A Star Is Born, Enid Blyton, Alpha Domino, Star Domination and Darwin impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning (July 3).

Outer sand:

600m: Wonderful (Yash) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Star Domination (Yash) 41.5. Pleased.

1000m: Creative Art (Akshay K) 1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Liberation (Bhawani S) 1-15, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Darwin (Bhawani S) 1-12, 600/42. Moved impressively. Forever Together (Yash) 1-16.5, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1400m: A Star Is Born (Suraj) 1-40, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Scribbling Hopper (Akshay K) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Priceless Gold (Suraj) 1-44.5, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Zuccarelli (P. Trevor) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved with plenty in hand. Chopin (P.S. Chouhan) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41. Moved attractively. Theon (P.S. Chouhan) 1-45, (1,400-600) 42. Eased up.

1600m: Supernatural (P. Trevor) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-42.5, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46.5. Moved freely. Enid Blyton (N.S. Parmar), Alpha Domino (K. Nazil) 2-0, 1,400/1-55.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. They moved impressively. Faith Of Success (Bhawani S) 1-56.5, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.