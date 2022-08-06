A Star Is Born claims the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Eve Champion Trophy

August 06, 2022 18:53 IST

A Star Is Born, ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the Zavaray S. Poonawalla Eve Champion Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's (Aug. 6) races here.

The winner is owned by Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd & Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole and Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd.

Rajesh Narredu trains the winner.

Apprentice Jockey A. Prakash stole the limelight by riding three winners of the day.

1. SOUTH AFRICAN RACING ON PLAY.RWITC.COM PLATE (1,800m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: POWER OF THOR (Dashrath) 1, Brazos (P. Dhebe) 2, Regal Prince (N. Nadeem) 3 and So So Special (Sandesh) 4. 1-1/2, 2 and 1-1/4. Not run: Willy Wonkaa. 1m 54. 28s. ₹43 (w), 17 and 14 (p). SHP: 25, FP: 138, Q: 55, Tanala: 790 and 919. Favourite: So So Special.

Owner: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

2. CABRIOLET PLATE (DIV. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: FARELL (R. Ajinkya) 1, Sky Hawk (Merchant) 2, Fidato (Sandesh) 3 and Mighty Thunder (M. Alam) 4. 3, Nk and 1-1/4. 1m 9. 89s. ₹32 (w), 13, 94 and11 (p). SHP: 359, FP: 1,414, Q: 1,983, Tanala: 5,060 and 620. Favourite: Fidato.

Owners: M/s. Nitin H. Jain & Jatin L. Trivedi. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

3. MAGANSINGH P. JODHA TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: EXEMPLIFY (Sandesh) 1, Botero (Trevor) 2, Own Voice (R. Ajinkya) 3 and Aah Bella (A. Prakash) 4. Not run: Ladida. 3, 4 and 6-1/4. 1m 51. 44s. ₹37 (w), 19 ad 10 (p). SHP: 31, FP; 73, Q: 40, Tanala: 408 and 242. Favourite: Botero.

Owners: Mr. Shiven Surendranath rep. Diamond Band Racing Syndicate Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Haider Soomar, K.H. Vaccha & Sudendu Shah. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

4. A.J. WADIA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: DOWSABEL (A. Prakash) 1, Cognosco (Sandesh) 2, Spiritual Rock (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Hilad (H. Gore) 4. Not run: Turmeric Tower. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 1. 58. 65s. ₹61 (w), 17, 18 and 52 (p). SHP: 31, FP: 211, Q: 132, Tanala: 2,595 and 2,780. Favourite: C'est L'Amour.

Owner: Estate of Late Gulam Hussain Gulabi. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

5. AUGUST HANDICAP (1,400m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46: GOLDEN KINGDOM (Sandesh) 1, Emperor Roderic (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Karyna (Parmar) 3 and Mozelle (T.S. Jodha) 4. 2, 2-3/4 and Lnk. 1m 26. 22s. ₹35 (w), 10, 11 and 21 (p). SHP: 41, FP: 83, Q: 34, Tanala: 347 and 232. Favourite: Emperor Roderic.

Owners: M/s. Jiyaji Bhosale, Rishikesh Bhosale, Sudendu Shah & Kishore P. Rungta. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

6. ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA EVE CHAMPION TROPHY (Gr. 3) (Terms), 4-y-o & over: A STAR IS BORN (Suraj Narredu) 1, Taimur (Bhawani) 2, Caprisca (Sandesh) 3 and Victorious Sermon (T.S. Jodha) 4. Snk, 4-3/4 and 1-1/2. 2m 6. 47s. ₹12 (w), 11 and 13 (p). SHP: 180, FP: 26, Q: 25, Tanala: 35 and 28. Favourie: A Star Is Born.

Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd & Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole and Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. TO THE MANOR BORN PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: SANDMAN (A. Prakash) 1, Rubik Star (Bhawani) 2, Chancellor (Sandesh) 3 and Anoushka (Merchant) 4. Not run: Flash Force. 3-1/4, Lnk and Snk. 1m 27. 40s. ₹36 (w), 15, 13 and 14 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 146, Q: 55, Tanala: 300 and 180. Favourite: Rubik Star.

Owner: Mr. Peter Deubet. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawala.

8. CABRIOLET PLATE (DIV. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: DALI SWIRL (A. Prakash) 1, Lord And Master (Kirtish) 2, Lagertha (Merchant) 3 and Brave Beauty (Nazil) 4. 1, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 9. 81s. ₹22 (w), 11, 15 and 68 (p). SHP: 44, FP: 107, Q: 55, Tanala: 1,592 and 1,137. Favourite: Dali Swirl.

Owner: Mr. Thanniru Srinivas. Trainer: Faisal A. Abbas.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹5, 904 (70 tkts.), 30%: 787 (225 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 385 (80 tkts.), (ii) 272 (164 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 39, 387 (2 tkts.), 30%: 3,376 (10 tkts.).