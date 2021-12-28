A Star Is Born bags feature

A Star Is Born, ridden by Suraj Narredu, upset the applecart of first favourite Zuccarelli by pipping him at the wire in the Arion Horse Company Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr.1), the stellar attraction of the races held here on Tuesday (Dec. 28).

Suraj had kept this son of Roderic O’ Connor-Angel Dust in the second last position till the 800m. As the field negotiated the bend, A Star Is Born, who came from the outside, was vigorously ridden by Suraj in the straight to pip the public choice Zuccarelli at the post by a long neck. A Star Is Born also gave his sire Roderic O’Connor his first Indian Classic victory.

1. CASTLEBRIDGE PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: GUSTY GIRL (P. Vinod) 1, Windy City (Sandesh) 2, Turmeric Tower (Dashrath) 3 and C’est L’Amour (Aniket) 4. 1-1/2, 1 and 3/4. 59.11s. ₹94 (w), 24, 10 and 14 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 123, Q: 78, Tanala: 982 and 396. Favourite: Windy City.

Owners: Mr. S.R. Sanas, Mr. D.R. Thacker rep. DT Racing & Breeders LLP, M/s. Mukul Sonawala, Chetan Shah & Ashok Kumar B. Gupta. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

2. NAWABZADA RASHIDUZZAFAR KHAN TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: GIANT STAR (Neeraj) 1, Successor (Sandesh) 2 and Magistero (Bhawani) 3. 14-1/4 and 8-3/4. 1m 49.16s. ₹12 (w), SHP: 13, FP; 12. Favourite: Giant Star.

Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldhana, M/s. Mark Saldhana, Vivek S. Jain, Faisal F. Qurreshi & Khushroo R. Battiwala. Trainer: M. Narredu.

3. PHOENIX TIGER PLATE (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: COLUMBIAN (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Fuhrer (Aniket) 2, Juiced (Parmar) 3 and Rising Brave (Shahrukh) 4. 8-3/4, Sh and 2-1/2. 1m 10.68s. ₹25 (w), 13, 12 and 21 (p). SHP: 33, FP: 69, Q: 27, Tanala: 198 and 124. Favourite: Fuhrer.

Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. FAIZ JASDANWALLA TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: BOTERO (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Sky Storm (Antony Raj) 2, Circle Of Love (Sandesh) 3 and Aira (Bhawani) 4. 3-1/4, 1 and 1/2. 2m 5.10s. ₹25 (w), 14 and 54 (p). SHP: 116, FP: 522, Q: 194, Tanala: 380 and 163. Favourite: Zarak.

Owners: Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd, Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus S. Palia, M/s. Vispi R. Patel & Eruch Adi Mody. Trainer: P. Shroff.

5. M.N. NAZIR TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: ENDEAVOUR (Kirtish) 1, Cellini (T.S. Jodha) 2, Spring Grove (Parmar) 3 and Sky Fall (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Lnk, 3/4 and Lnk. 58.14s. ₹38 (w), 11, 22 and 38 (p). SHP: 72, FP: 308, Q: 239, Tanala: 1,530 and 437. Favourite: Baby Bazooka.

Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, Mr. & Mrs. Homi Mehta, Mr. Jehangir Mehta, Mrs. Liame & Mr. Milan Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

6. ARION HORSE COMPANY INDIAN 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. 1) (1,600m) (Terms), Indian Horses, 3-y-o only: A STAR IS BORN (Roderic O’Connor-Angel Dust) (Suraj Narredu) 1, Zuccarelli (Western Aristocrat-Circle Of Bliss) (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Presidential (Phoenix Tower-Riyasat) (Neeraj) 3 and Alastair (Speaking Of Which-Alice Springs) (C. Umesh) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 36.43s. ₹29 (w), 14, 12 and 37 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 78, Q: 15, Tanala: 351 and 330. Favourite: Zuccarelli.

Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla, Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla, Ms. Delna Z. Poonawalla and Ms. Simone Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing and Breeding Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

7. MACHIAVELLIANISM PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30: CHANCELLOR (Sandesh) 1, She Is On Fire (Zervan) 2, Twelfth Earl (S. Sunil) 3 and The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Memorable Moments. 3-3/4, 1 and 1. 1m 23.84s. ₹17 (w), 13, 15 and 21 (p). SHP: 46, FP: 80, Q: 118, Tanala: 710 and 203. Favourite: Chancellor.

Owners: M/s. Kishore M. Dingra, Dallas Todywalla & Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

Jackpot: 70% ₹1,390 (281 tkts.), 30% ₹325 (515 tkts.).

Treble: 538 (47 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70% 806 (56 tkts.), 30% 165 (117 tkts.).