A Star Is Born and Aah Bella impresses

PUNE:
October 16, 2022 18:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A Star Is Born and Aah Bella impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 16) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

800m: In Contention (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. 2/y/o Cougar Mountain/Smoke Ring (rb), Redifined (Nazil) 57, 600/43. Pair level.

1000m: Giant Star (Peter) 1-4, 600/39. Moved well. Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved nicely. Mozelle (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well. Gangster (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Django (Zervan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Pleased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Buckley (Ajinkya), Own Voice (V. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Aah Bella (V. Bunde) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1400m: Kings Best (rb) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

1600m: A Star Is Born (Suraj Narredu) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app