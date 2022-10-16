A Star Is Born and Aah Bella impresses

October 16, 2022 18:38 IST

A Star Is Born and Aah Bella impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Oct. 16) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: In Contention (Ajinkya) 51, 600/38. Moved freely. 2/y/o Cougar Mountain/Smoke Ring (rb), Redifined (Nazil) 57, 600/43. Pair level.

1000m: Giant Star (Peter) 1-4, 600/39. Moved well. Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved nicely. Mozelle (rb) 1-5, 800/51, 600/39. Worked well. Gangster (rb) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Slightly urged. Django (Zervan) 1-5, 800/51, 600/37. Pleased.

1200m: Buckley (Ajinkya), Own Voice (V. Jodha) 1-20, 1000/1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Aah Bella (V. Bunde) 1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/51, 600/39. Moved impressively.

1400m: Kings Best (rb) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Responded well.

1600m: A Star Is Born (Suraj Narredu) 1-48, 1400/1-33, 1200/1-18, 1000/1-4, 800/52, 600/39. Moved attractively.