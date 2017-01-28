Races

War Envoy, Habanero, Prazsky, Frenemee and Tuscano impress

War Envoy, Habanero, Prazsky, Frenemee and Tuscano impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 28).

Inner sand:

1200m: Humming Bird (Shobhan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 37. Note.

1400m: Havelock Prince (P. Surya) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Hunters Moon (Mallikarjun), Blue Sonic (rb) 44. They shaped well. Karod Pati (rb) 43. Strode out well. Southern Storm (Ashok Kumar), Amazing Prince (Sahanawaz) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Topsot (rb) 45. Easy. Justice Angel (A. Imran) 42.5. Impressed. Rocket Man (A. Ramu), Summer Star (Praveen S) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Winsome (rb), Zib Code (rb) 44. They moved together.

1000m: Honour (P.S. Chouhan) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Turf Star (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Flying Prince (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Prazsky (Jagadeesh) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Don’t Dilly Dally (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively. Fioroloco (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Gandharva (Samson) 1-12, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Mauritania (D. Allan), Princess Rumela (S. Shareef) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Golden Nimbus (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Game Guy (Nazerul), Rock N Rolla (Raja Rao) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They finished level. Royal Rein (Syed Imran), Bolts Colt (Adarsh) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead under pressure. Tuscano (A. Imran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Konigin (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Moved freely. War Envoy (Samson) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. A good display. Kings Kid (Rayan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Note. Noble Splendor (A. Imran) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. In fine shape. Frenemee (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Impressed. Braveheart (Raja Rao) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Possimpossible (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine condition. Calico King (Rayan), Track Striker (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They finished together. Habanero (P.S. Chouhan), Rafa (D. Patel) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former moved impressively and finished two lengths ahead.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:59:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/War-Envoy-Habanero-Prazsky-Frenemee-and-Tuscano-impress/article17108372.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY