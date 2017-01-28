War Envoy, Habanero, Prazsky, Frenemee and Tuscano impress

War Envoy, Habanero, Prazsky, Frenemee and Tuscano impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Jan. 28).

Inner sand:

1200m: Humming Bird (Shobhan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 37. Note.

1400m: Havelock Prince (P. Surya) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Hunters Moon (Mallikarjun), Blue Sonic (rb) 44. They shaped well. Karod Pati (rb) 43. Strode out well. Southern Storm (Ashok Kumar), Amazing Prince (Sahanawaz) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Topsot (rb) 45. Easy. Justice Angel (A. Imran) 42.5. Impressed. Rocket Man (A. Ramu), Summer Star (Praveen S) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Winsome (rb), Zib Code (rb) 44. They moved together.

1000m: Honour (P.S. Chouhan) 1-16, 600/44. In fine trim. Turf Star (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Flying Prince (rb) 1-14, 600/43. Strode out well. Prazsky (Jagadeesh) 1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Don’t Dilly Dally (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/43. Moved impressively. Fioroloco (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Stretched out well. Gandharva (Samson) 1-12, 600/44. Shaped well.

1200m: Mauritania (D. Allan), Princess Rumela (S. Shareef) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Golden Nimbus (rb) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. In fine condition. Game Guy (Nazerul), Rock N Rolla (Raja Rao) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. They finished level. Royal Rein (Syed Imran), Bolts Colt (Adarsh) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. Former finished distance ahead under pressure. Tuscano (A. Imran) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Konigin (Jagadeesh) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. Moved freely. War Envoy (Samson) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. A good display. Kings Kid (Rayan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Note. Noble Splendor (A. Imran) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45.5. In fine shape. Frenemee (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. Impressed. Braveheart (Raja Rao) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Possimpossible (Rayan) 1-31, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine condition. Calico King (Rayan), Track Striker (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44.5. They finished together. Habanero (P.S. Chouhan), Rafa (D. Patel) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Former moved impressively and finished two lengths ahead.