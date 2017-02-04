Races

Tutankhamun wins main event

Tutankhamun ridden by Suraj Narredu claimed the Kunigal Stud Breeders’ Produce Stakes (Gr.3), the chief event of Saturday (Feb.4) evening races here. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, M/s. D.R.Thacker & Madhav G.Patankar. The winner is trained by S.Narredu.

1. SOHNA STUD MILLION (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Lincoln (Neeraj) 1, Ascension (J.Chinoy) 2, Princess P (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Stallone (S.Sunil) 4. 4-1/4, Lnk, 1-3/4. 59.23s. Rs. 23 (w), 14, 71 and 29 (p). SHP: Rs. 259, FP: Rs. 655, Q: Rs. 253, Tanala: Rs. 4,245 and Rs. 1,364. Favourite: Lincoln. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. Jay V.Shirke & Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. USHA STUD MILLION (1,600m) Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Star Of Harmony (Neeraj) 1, Nelsons Blood (Trevor) 2, Sumaaq (C.S.Jodha) 3 and Classicus (Bhawani) 4. 2-1/2, 1-3/4, Sh. 1m 38.73s. Rs. 50 (w), 15, 13 and 36 (p). SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 26, Q: Rs. 27, Tanala: Rs. 418 and Rs. 466. Favourite: Nelsons Blood. Owners: Mrs. B.E.Saldhana & Ms Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud And Agricultural Farms Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M.Narredu.

3. CHETAK HORSE RACING PRESENTS THE NATIVE KNIGHT MILLION (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Multiglory (Dashrath) 1, Star Comrade (P.S.Chouhan) 2, Glorious Hymn (S.Amit) 3 and Silken Eyes (Neeraj) 4. Lnk, 3-1/4, 2-1/4. 1m 51.94s. Rs. 36 (w), 17, 19 and 22 (p). SHP: Rs. 62, FP: Rs. 125, Q: Rs. 20, Tanala: Rs. 984 and Rs. 527. Favourite: Silken Eyes. Owners: M/s. K.H.Vachha & Z.H.Vachha. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

4. KUNIGAL STUD BREEDERS’ PRODUCE STAKES (Gr.3) (1,400m), 3-y-o only: Tutankhamun (Suraj Narredu) 1, Timeless (C.S.Jodha) 2, Rotterdam (Donoghue) 3 and Collegium (Dashrath) 4. 3, 1-1/4, 3/4. 1m 25.47s. Rs. 19 (w), 11, 24 and 20 (p). SHP: Rs. 58, FP: Rs. 43, Q: Rs. 31, Tanala: Rs. 206 and Rs. 82. Favourite: Tutankhamun. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P.Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd, M/s. D.R.Thacker & Madhav G.Patankar. Trainer: S.Narredu.

5. DENTZZ MILLION (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Tough Enough (C.S. Jodha) 1, Samurai (K.Kadam) 2, King Of Killen (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Forest Fire (Bhawani) 4. 4-1/2, 2, Nk. 1m 13.07s. Rs. 35 (w), 20, 21 and 17 (p). SHP: Rs. 97, FP: Rs. 206, Q: Rs. 165, Tanala: Rs. 551 and Rs. 227. Favourite: Forest Fire. Owners: Mr. Haresh N.Mehta and Mr. Manav H.Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Sangramsinh Joshi.

6. ATTILA MILLION (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Denny Crane (Neeraj) 1, The Champ (Trevor) 2, Rule Downunder (C.S.Jodha) 3 and Champagne (Sandesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1/2, Lnk. 1m 11.47s. Rs. 23 (w), 14, 14 and 28 (p). SHP: Rs. 48, FP: Rs. 95, Q: Rs. 40, Tanala: Rs. 590 and Rs. 253. Favourite: Denny Crane. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H.Deboo & Mr. Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala. Trainer: P.Shroff.

7. KINGFISHER ULTRA SHOWDOWN @ SUNDOWN STAKES (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 : Imperial Heritage (Dashrath) 1, Gloriana (P.S.Chouhan) 2, Signor (Trevor) 3 and Kodiac Queen (S.Amit) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4, 1. 1m 25.59s. Rs. 161 (w), 36, 44 and 14 (p). SHP: Rs. 174, FP: Rs. 2,334, Q: Rs. 3,244, Tanala: Rs. 9,179 and Rs. 3,933. Favourite: Signor. Owner & Trainer: S.Waheed.

8. CROW GAMING MILLION (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Zinfandelle (Neeraj) 1, Grey Flannel (C.Alford) 2, Cyclone (Sandesh) 3 and Fringe Benefit (Joseph) 4. Not run: Riot Of Colours and Orla. Hd, Snk, Nk. 59.69s. Rs. 65 (w), 28, 29 and 14 (p). SHP: Rs.103, FP: Rs. 1,619, Q: Rs. 401, Tanala: Rs. 811 and Rs. 266. Favourite: Cyclone. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Keki D.Mehta and Mr. Dara K.Mehta rep. Darashaw Bloodstock Pvt Ltd & Mrs. Enakshi S.Parikh. Trainer: P.Shroff.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 37, 787 (5 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 1,821 (44 tkts).

Treble : (i) Rs. 2,565 (3 tkts), (ii) 5,852 (4tkts).

Super Jackpot : 70 per cent: Rs. 1, 14, 125 (7 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 6,007 (57 tkts).

