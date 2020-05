Temerity wins main event

Temerity ridden by Neeraj Rawal won the Villoo Poonawalla Indian Oaks, the stellar attraction of the Sunday’s (Jan. 22) races here. The winner is owned by M/s. S.M. Ruia, Amay S. Ruia & Berjis Minoo Desai. P. Shroff trains the winner.

1. LT. COL. GOVING SINGH (VRC) TROPHY (1,400m), Maiden 3-y-o only:

Big Sur (Sandesh) 1, Rochester (Zervan) 2, Gloriosus (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Wild Fire (Dashrath) 4. Nk., 3-3/4, 1-3/4. 1m 24.02s. Rs. 27 (w), 16 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 40, FP: Rs. 70, Q: Rs. 40, Tanala: Rs. 169 and Rs. 51. Favourite: Big Sur. Owners: Mr. Inderraj Anand & Mrs. Karan Brar rep. Dashmesh & Hargobind Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

2. P.D. AVASIA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Shivalik Shine (Ajinkya) 1, Paramour (Sandesh) 2, Hidden Soul (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Incentio (S. Amit) 4. Lnk, 1, 2-1/4. 1m 10.77s. Rs. 83 (w), 16, 10 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 111, Q: Rs. 40, Tanala: Rs. 511 and Rs. 452. Favourite: Paramour. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles (PF). Trainer: M. Narredu.

3. HARRISH MEHRA TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Vice Admiral (Sandesh) 1, Glorious Hymn (S. John) 2, Care Free (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Royal Classic (S. Amit) 4. 1-1/2, 1, Lnk. 1m 38.52s. Rs. 29 (w), 15, 25 and 22 (p). SHP: Rs. 96, FP: Rs. 204, Q: Rs. 108, Tanala: Rs. 1,038 and Rs. 513. Favourite: Vice Admiral. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. I. Nathani, M/s. Murad I. Nathani & Zain I. Nathani rep. Alpha Sud and Frams Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Rehanullah Khan.

4. GOOL S. POONAWALLA MILLION (Gr.3) (1,200m), 3-y-o only: Ruffina (David Allan) 1, Summer Rays (Zervan) 2, Elysee (Parmar) 3 and Miss Moneypenny (C.S. Jodha) 4. 7-1/2, 1-3/4, 1/2. 1m 9.80s. Rs. 29 (w), 14, 16 and 60 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 62, Q: Rs. 40, Tanala: Rs. 868 and Rs. 635. Favourite: Ruffina. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Narasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Saleem Fazelbhoy. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

5. MIRCHI MILLION (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Miss Saigon (Trevor) 1, Flashy Wings (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Charging Tigress (S. Amit) 3 and Eternal Sunshine (Sandesh) 4. 2, 1, Nk. 1m 23.90s. Rs. 29 (w), 14, 23 and 44 (p). SHP: Rs. 69, FP: Rs. 89, Q: Rs. 86, Tanala: Rs. 2,681 and Rs. 8,041. Favourite: Miss Saigon. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

6. VILLOO POONAWALLA INDIAN OAKS (Gr.1) (2,400m), Indian Fillies, 4-y-o only: Temerity (Neeraj) 1, Mrs. Patmore (Trevor) 2, Silver Beauty (Yash Narredu) 3 and Winter Renaissance (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/4, Lnk, 2-1/2. 2m 31.16s. Rs. 56 (w), 29, 10 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 103, Q: Rs. 41, Tanala: Rs. 375 and Rs. 235.

Favourite: Mrs. Patmore. Owners: M/s. S.M. Ruia, Amay S. Ruia & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. TRICUMDAS DWARKADAS TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46:

Lady In Red (David Allan) 1, Wild Jack (Parmar) 2, Dolphin (C.S. Jodha) 3 and Time Of My Life (Nazil) 4. Not run: Panatela. 1, 1/2, 3-1/2. 1m 12.33s. Rs. 21 (w), 13, 14 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 35, FP: Rs. 55, Q: Rs. 30, Tanala: Rs. 123 and Rs. 56.

Favourite: Lady In Red. Owners: Dr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd, M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff & Munchi P. Shroff. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

Jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 4,448 (161 tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 836 (367 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 522 (53 tkts.).

Super jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 49,539 (13 tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 8,118 (34 tkts.).