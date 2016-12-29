Sporto triumphs

Sporto, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the Damodardas C. Shah Cup, the main event of Thursday’s (Dec. 29) evening races here. The winner is owned by Ms. Tarita Shankar & Mr. Chetan S. Wakalkar rep. Sahaan Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mrs. Kritika Singh & Mr. Ishwarsingh P. Jodha and trained by Adhirajsingh Jodha.

The results:

1. SUPREME STAR PLATE, Div.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Ladislaus (Trevor) 1, Brazos (Vishal) 2, Pretty Angel (Bhawani) 3 and Pass The Glory (Nazil) 4. 4-3/4, 2-1/2, 1-1/2. 1m 12.31s. Rs. 13 (w), 12, 31 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 93, FP: Rs. 79, Q: Rs. 45, Tanala: Rs. 219 and Rs. 75. Favourite: Ladislaus. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

2. HACHIKO PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: June (Yash Narredu) 1, Rashun (T.S.Jodha) 2, Rapid Girl (Trevor) 3 and Jubilant (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Daydreamer. Nose, 6-1/4, 1-3/4. 1m 38.70s. Rs. 37 (w), 14, 80 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 328, FP: Rs. 1,602, Q: Rs. 490, Tanala: Rs. 1,742 and Rs. 640. Favourite: Trombone. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawalla.

3. SIR CHARLES FORBES TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: 1. Denny Crane (Trevor) 1, Paramour (Neeraj) 2, Undisputed (A. Gaikwad) 3 and Hidden Soul (Sandesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4, 1. 1m 10.90s. Rs. 18 (w), 14, 13 and 25 (p). SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 40, Q: Rs. 21, Tanala: Rs. 210 and Rs. 122. Favourite: Denny Crane. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mr. Rakesh R. Jhunjhunwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. M.D. MEHTA TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 2-y-o only: Goldie’s Pet (Sandesh) 1, God’s Own (Dashrath) 2, Lady Sergeant (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Roosevelt (Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/2, 2. 59.38s. Rs. 17 (w), 12, 14 and 29 (p). SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 43, Q: Rs. 30, Tanala: Rs. 285 and Rs. 176. Favourite: Goldie’s Pet. Owners: M/s. Mukul Sonawala & Chetan Shah. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

5. DAMODARDAS C. SHAH CUP (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Sporto (Sandesh) 1, Ice Angel (Santosh) 2, Dubrovnik (Yash Narredu) 3 and Galtero (D.A. Naik) 4. 3/4, Nk, 1-3/4. 1m 14.16s. Rs. 16 (w), 10, 14 and 14 (p). SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 45, Q: Rs. 24, Tanala: Rs. 71 and Rs. 10. Favourite: Sporto. Owners: Ms. Tarita Shankar & Mr. Chetan S. Wakalkar rep. Sahaan Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mrs. Kritika Singh & Mr. Ishwarsingh P. Jodha. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

6. SUPREME STAR PLATE, Div.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Glorious Angel (C.S. Jodha) 1, Power Shadow (Neeraj) 2, Advance To Contact (Bhawani) 3 and Elsa (S.Kamble) 4. Not run: Irish Boss. 3/4, 4-1/2, 1-1/4. 1m 12.77s. Rs. 36 (w), 13, 10 and 39 (p). SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 67, Q: Rs. 39, Tanala: Rs. 505 and Rs. 417. (Note: Originally Power Shadow had won the race and Glorious Angel had ended second. An objection was raised by jockey C.S. Jodha, rider of Glorious Angel, against jockey Neeraj (astride Power Shadow) for crossing his way twice in the last 100m which cost him the race. The Stewards after interviewing both the jockeys decided to uphold the objection and revised the order as above). Favourite: Power Shadow. Owners: M/s. Altaf Hussain & Ashok Ranpise. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

7. MISSCHEVIOUS TROT PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: The Big Revival (Vishal) 1, Top Wizard (T.S. Jodha) 2, Zion (Parbat) 3 and Generous Lady (Ajinkya) 4. 1, 3/4, 1-1/2. 1m 14.24s. Rs. 81 (w), 22, 10 and 27 (p). SHP: Rs. 53, FP: Rs. 475, Q: Rs. 200, Tanala: Rs. 1,660 and Rs. 1,422. Favourite: Top Wizard. Owner: Mr. M. Sudhakar Reddy. Trainer: M. Narredu.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 2,523 (163 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 96 (1,836 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 554 (24 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 4,661 (10 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 94 (213 tkts.).