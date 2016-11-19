Smile Stone wins Hyderabad Silver Vase

Smile Stone (Srinath up) won the Hyderabad Silver Vase, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Nov.19). The winner is owned by Mr. K. Mallikarjuna Rao and trained by Sharat Kumar.

1. HALF A CROWN PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 15 to 35: Queen Of Windsor (R. Manjunath) 1, Look Out (Raja Rao) 2, Golden Friend (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Simple Sum (Darshan) 4. Not run: High Admiral. Nk, 2 and 3. 1m 09.30s. Rs. 44 (w), 17, 19 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 52, FP: Rs. 244, Q: Rs. 185, Trinella: Rs. 431 and Rs. 166, Exacta: Rs. 2,566 and Rs. 2,199. Favourite: Super Glow. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

2. LINGANAMAKKI PLATE (1,600m), rated 00 to 20: Extremelydangerous (Rayan Ahmed) 1, Active Grey (Arshad Alam) 2, Campfire (A. Imran Khan) 3 and Flying Prince (Irvan Singh) 4. Not run: Sea Dove. 1-3/4, Shd and 1-1/4. 1m 42.60s. Rs. 86 (w), 23, 38 and 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 105, FP: Rs. 1,025, Q: Rs. 444, Trinella: Rs. 1,859 and Rs. 830, Exacta: Rs. 38,630 and Rs. 16,556. Favourite: Campfire. Owner and Trainer: Mr. Warren Singh.

3. G. KRISHNAPPA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Multi App (Irvan Singh) 1, Hector (Cedric Segeon) 2, Good Fruit (P.P. Dhebe) 3 and Atlantis (Kiran Naidu) 4. 2, 1-1/4 and Lnk. 1m 14.04s. Rs. 35 (w), 16, 16 and 134 (p), SHP: Rs. 51, FP: Rs. 127, Q: Rs. 66, Trinella: Rs. 4,571 and Rs. 3,918, Exacta: Rs. 88,607. Favourite: Hector. Owner: Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: Darius.

4. SADDLE UP PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Heaven And Earth (Srinath) 1, Wonder Woman (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Emancipation (M. Naveen) 3 and Saffron Intense (K. Raghu) 4. Shd, 1-1/4 and Nk. 1m 28.41s. Rs. 117 (w), 21, 11 and 66 (p), SHP: Rs. 51, FP: Rs. 238, Q: Rs. 56, Trinella: Rs. 2,325 and Rs. 2,606, Exacta: Rs. 1,11,356 (carried over). Favourite: Wonder Woman. Owners: M/s. Rajan Aggarwal & Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: G. Sandhu.

5. G. KRISHNAPPA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Majestic Style (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Mariko (Irvan Singh) 2, Stellar Ambition (A. Imran Khan) 3 and My Transcripts (Cedric Segeon) 4. 1-1/2, Nk and 1-1/2. 1m 13.73s. Rs. 37 (w), 15, 22 and 134 (p), SHP: Rs. 52, FP: Rs. 195, Q: Rs. 92, Trinella: Rs. 4,862 and Rs. 1,693, Exacta: Rs. 24,222 and Rs. 7,550. Favourite: Powerscourt. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust rep by. Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: G. Aravind.

6. SADDLE UP PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Adulation (Srinath) 1, Ark Royal (S. John) 2, Mission Blue (Arshad Alam) 3 and Export Quality (Chetan Gowda) 4. Not run: Blazing Faith and Queen Of Windsor. Shd, 1-1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 26.98s. Rs. 22 (w), 13, 13 and 28 (p), SHP: Rs. 36, FP: Rs. 41, Q: Rs. 19, Trinella: Rs. 276 and Rs. 187, Exacta: Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,724. Favourite: Adulation. Owner: Mr. Kersi H. Vachha. Trainer: Darius.

7. HYDERABAD SILVER VASE (1,200m), rated 75 & above: Smile Stone (Srinath) 1, Havelock Prince (P. Surya) 2, Mickey Mouse (Rayan Ahmed) 3 and Coldstream (S. John) 4. 1, 1-1/2 and Nose. 1m 12.08s. Rs. 57 (w), 18, 34 and 32 (p), SHP: Rs. 98, FP: Rs. 1,580, Q: Rs. 760, Trinella: Rs. 9,260 and Rs. 2,315, Exacta: Rs. 13,042 and Rs. 5,590. Favourite: Coldstream. Owner: Mr. K. Mallikarjuna Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

8. HALF A CROWN PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 15 to 35: Paradiso (Kiran Naidu) 1, High Voltage (Adarsh) 2, Scenic Park (Ashok Kumar) 3 and Candice (Kiran Rai) 4. 3/4, 1-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 08.68s. Rs. 705 (w), 59, 32 and 32 (p), SHP: Rs. 95, FP: Rs. 8,980, Q: Rs. 5,579, Trinella: Rs. 35,736 and Rs. 15,315, Exacta: Rs. 70,661 and Rs. 30,283. Favourite: Bellerophon. Owners: Wadhawan Livestock Pvt Ltd rep by. M/s. Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, Waryam Singh & Ashok Kumar Gupta. Trainer: S. Narredu.

9. SOHNA STUD PLATE (1,200m), rated 45 to 65: Integrated (Irvan Singh) 1, Life Awaits (Srinath) 2, Attorney General (Cedric Segeon) 3 and Side Winder (T.S. Jodha) 4. Shd, Snk and 3-3/4. 1m 12.36s. Rs. 295 (w), 38, 18 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 41, FP: Rs. 1,574, Q: Rs. 301, Trinella: Rs. 1,857 and Rs. 687, Exacta: Rs. 6,344 and Rs. 2,719. Favourite: Attorney General. Owners: Mr. Darius R. Byramji, Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Agarwal. Trainer: Darius.

Jackpot: Rs. 3,59,529 (carried over); Runner up: Rs. 30,817 (five tkts); Treble (i): Rs. 783 (ten tkts); (ii): Rs. 2,051 (five tkts); (iii): Rs. 25,082 (carried over).