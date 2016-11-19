Races

Shadowfax shines

Shadowfax shone when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Nov. 20).

Inner sand

800m: Shadowfax (Pradeep), Star Ace (Sandeep) 50, 600/37. They were pushed and former finished a distance ahead.

Inner sand - Nov. 19

600m: Allora (S.J.Sunil) 37.5. Shaped well.

1,000m: Fabio (S.J.Sunil) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Moved freely.

