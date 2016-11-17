Races

Serjeant At Arms shows out

Serjeant At Arms, Hall Of Famer, Shan Ben Aari and Perfectebony showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Nov. 17).

Outer sand:

600m: Romantic Helen (rb) 42. Maintains form. Gifted (Irvan Singh), Agnar (Srinath) 46. They moved freely. Botswana Bolt (Srinath), Lofty Thoughts (Irvan Singh) 43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1,000m: Massive Dynamics (S.K. Paswan) 1-13, 600/44.5. Moved well. Royal Sceptre (Mark) 1-15, 600/43. In fine trim. Proudprince (rb) 1-14.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Ghoonj (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Easy. Rigelray (Jagadeesh) 1-15.5, 600/46. Moved freely.

1,200m: Hall Of Famer (D. Allan), Lord Darlington (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead. El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Shan Ben Aari (P. Trevor) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently. Perfect Prince (S. John) 1-28, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Country’s Bloom (A. Imran) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Worked well. Serjeant At Arms (R. Marshall) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Perfectebony (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. Impressed.

1,400m: Arrogant Approach (P. Trevor) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved impressively. Antananarivo (S. John) 1-39, (1,400-600) 53. Stretched out well.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Olympia Fields (S. John), Kambaku (Antony) 1-31, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sea King (S. John), Setaglow (P. Trevor) 1-33, (1,400-600) 50.5. They took a smart jump and finished together.

