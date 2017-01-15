Races

Sergeant At Arms wins main event

Sergeant At Arms ridden by A. Sandesh claimed the Ramniwas Ramnarain Ruia Gold Cup, the feature event of Sunday’s (Jan.15) evening races here. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vispi R. Patel. S.S. Attaollahi trains the winner.

1. YAWAR RASHID TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Celtic Prince (A. Gaikwad) 1, Artistic (Sandesh) 2, Star Councillor (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Korol (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/2, 1, 3/4. 1m 25.18s. Rs. 58 (w), 30 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 282, Q: Rs. 162, Tanala: Rs. 232 and Rs. 88. Favourite: Star Councillor. Owners: M/s. Juzer Abbas Lokhandwala & Nirmal Singh. Trainer: S.Waheed.

2. RAMNIWAS RAMNARAIN RUIA GOLD CUP (Gr.2) (2,000m), 4-y-o only:

Serjeant At Arms (Sandesh) 1, St. Andrews (Suraj Narredu) 2 and Highland Breeze (Trevor) 3. 5, 3-3/4. 2m 4.44s. Rs. 12 (w), SHP: Rs. 14, FP: Rs. 10. Favourite: Sergeant At Arms. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vispi R. Patel. Trainer: S.S. Attaolahi.

3. LACHMAN K. ADVANI & MAYA L ADVANI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Flashing Honour (Dashrath) 1, Sumaaq (C.S. Jodha) 2, Prince Of Heart (Neeraj) 3 and Othello (Parmar) 4. 2-1/4, 2-3/4, Nose. 1m 39.69s. Rs. 59 (w), 17, 27 and 35 (p), SHP: Rs. 69, FP: Rs. 249, Q: Rs. 166, Tanala: Rs. 1,896 and Rs. 2,437. Favourite: Othello. Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik G.

4. FORBES INDIA CUP (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Frivolous (Sandesh) 1, Multiglory (Dashrath) 2, Uncle Scrooge (Trevor) 3 and Pugnacious (Neeraj) 4. 2-3/4, 5-3/4, 5-1/2. 2m 3.56s. Rs. 25 (w), 17 and 42 (p). SHP: Rs. 73, FP: Rs. 70, Q: Rs. 102, Tanala: Rs. 789 and Rs. 105. Favourite: Sherlock. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Madhav G. Patankar, S.R. Marathe & Mr. Tanmay A. Agashe rep. Reward Farming and Livestock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

5. SIR H.M. MEHTA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Alishas Pet (A. Imran Khan) 1, Benezeer (C.S. Jodha) and Magical Memory (Suraj Narredu) 2 and Stardom Calling (Neeraj) 3. 1/2, dead heat, 1-1/4. 1m 11.67s. Rs. 45 (w), 19, 20 and 25 (p), SHP: Rs. 41, FP: Rs. 231, Q: Rs. 118, Tanala: Rs. 1,835. Favourite: Maduro. Owners: M/s. Dinsha P. Shroff, Munchi P. Shroff, Mrs. Ayesha A. Hussain & Mr. Achuthan Siddharth. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

6. RADHESHYAM JHUNJHUNWALA MILLION (1,400m), 4-y-o & over: Critics Choice (Sandesh) 1, Renee (Trevor) 2, Holy Smoke (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Dancing Prances (A. Imran Khan) 4. 2, 2, 1. 1m 23.72s. Rs. 42 (w), 21 and 29 (p), SHP: Rs. 47, FP: Rs. 182, Q: Rs. 63, Tanala: Rs. 325 and Rs. 168. Favourite: Congressional. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

7. FIGHT HUNGER FOUNDATION TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden 3-y-o only:

Timeless (Trevor) 1, Windsor Forest (Suraj Narredu) 2, La Magnifique (Neeraj) 3 and Stunner (J. Chinoy) 4. Nose, 6, 3/4. 1m 12.05s. Rs. 74 (w), Rs. 16, 14 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 30, FP: Rs. 232, Q: Rs. 183, Tanala: Rs. 252 and Rs. 94. Favourite: La Magnifique. Owner: Mr. Rajesh Monga. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.

8. MOHAMMED RASHEED BEG & RAHAT BEG TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Alpine Express (S. Amit) 1, Gran Paradiso (Parmar) 2, Adams Beginning (Parbat) 3 and Furiosa (C.S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Irish Boss. 1-3/4, 3, 1-3/4. 59.74s. Rs. 46 (w), 20, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 134, Q: Rs. 75, Tanala: Rs. 636 and Rs. 185. Favourite: Gran Paradiso. Owners: Mr. Adi H. Shahiwalla, Ms. Pinaz A. Shahiwalla, M/s. Xerxes A. Shahiwalla, Faridoon N. Gamadia, Mrs. Farzin V. Gaekwad, Mr. Christopher John. Trainer: Vinesh.

Jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 39,498 (five tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 1,459 (five tkts.).

Treble: (i): Rs. 1,313 (seven tkts.), (ii): Rs. 2,826 (nine tkts.).

Super jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 74,478 (one tkt.), (30 per cent): Rs. 6,384 (five tkts.).

Printable version | May 15, 2020 12:52:57 PM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

