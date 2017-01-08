Sergeant At Arms excels

Sergeant At Arms excelled when the horses were exercised here on Sunday morning.

Inner sand

800m: Glorious Opinion (S.J.Sunil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Galtero (D.A.Naik) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Hanlon’s Razor (T.Mahesh), Sindbaad (Altaf Sayyed) 54, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead. Pacific Dunes (Shelar) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Cyclone (S.S.Rathore), Fabio (S.J.Sunil) 51, 600/38. They moved well. Stallone (Nilesh), Korol (Roushan) 52, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front.

1,000m: Gdansk (T.Mahesh), Imperial Heritage (Shelar) 1-9, 600/41. Former was urged to finish level. Scion (S.K.Jadhav), Angel Girl (P.Naidu) 1-8, 600/41. Former ended two lengths in front. Batman (Pradeep), Sumaaq (Nilesh) 1-5, 600/39. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead.

1,200m: Sabiq (S.Kamble) 1-22, 600/40. Moved well. Zanzibaar (J.Chinoy) 1-24, 600/41. Pressed. Renee (Parmar) 1-24, 600/43. Moved freely.

Outer sand

1,400m: Torrezzo (Kharadi), Simon Says (Pradeep) 1-37, 600/42. They were pushed and finished level.

1,800m: Sergeant At Arms (K.Kadam) 2-2, 1,600/1-48, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Moved impressively.