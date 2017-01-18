Royal Mews shines

Royal Mews shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 18).

Inner sand

600m: Royal Eyes (Altaf Sayyed), Questionable (Merchant) 41. Pair level.

800m: Snow Blast (A.Gaikwad) 52, 600/40. Moved freely. Girolamo/Banja Luka (S.Amit), Sedgefield/Blitz Kiss (app) 55, 600/40. They ended level. Jefferson (S.Nayak) 52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1,000m: Gloriousus (C.S.Jodha), Relentless Pursuit (Hamir) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former was one length better. Jibuti (J.Chinoy) 1-10, 600/42. Moved freely. Et Voila (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/38. Camouflaged (C.S.Jodha), Dolphin (S.Sunil) 1-6.5, 600/42.5. They were urged and former finished five lengths ahead. Connoisseur (Bhawani) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Royal Mews (C.S.Jodha), Shalaa (S.Sunil) 1-6, 800/52, 600/40. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. His Master’s Vice (J.Chinoy), Comic Timing (Trevor) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior.

1,200m: Covert Action (H.G.Rathod), Macgyver (K.Kadam) 1-23.5, 600/41.5. Former better. Rotterdam (Sandeep), Golden Orchid (Vishal) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/55, 600/41. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,400m: Raees (Hamir), Gold Bond (C.S.Jodha) 1-39, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former was well in hand while the latter was pressed to end level.

Outer sand

1,200m: Germanicus (Parmar), Book Thief (Trevor) 1-25, 600/41. Pair moved level freely.