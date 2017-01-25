Reference pleases

Reference, Secret Pursuit, Fabulous Touch and Arvak pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 25)

Inner sand:

1,200m: Botswana Bolt (Srinath), Goat (Shinde) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished six lengths ahead.

1,400m: Havelock Prince (P. Surya) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 50. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Secret Pursuit (Srinath) 41.5. Impressed. Thundersquall (rb) 44.5. Easy. High Admiral (A. Imran), What A Nice Man (rb) 43.5. They finished level.

1,000m: Admiral Hatsu (S.K. Paswan) 1-16, 600/43. Strode out well. Perfect Prince (rb) 1-14, 600/45. Moved well. Arvak (Srinath) 1-10, 600/43. Moved impressively. Nostradamus (Rayan) 1-14, 600/44. In fine trim. High Profile (rb) 1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well. Star Carnation (P.S. Chouhan), Brave Minstrel (Sahanawaz) 1-15, 600/44.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Jayadratha (Faisal) 1-11, 600/43. Pleased.

1,200m: Valentine Babe (Samson), Azure Mist (rb) 1-30, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Reference (I. Chisty) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41.5. A fine display. Fabulous Touch (P.S. Chouhan) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Moved fluently.