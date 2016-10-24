Pune track work

The following mock races were noted here on Oct. 22.
Race track
1,200m: Allora (S.J.Sunil), Reds Revenge (C.S.Jodha), D’Accord (Neeraj), Relentless Pursuit (J.Chinoy), Grappa (Santosh) and Grey One (T.S.Jodha) 1-12, 600/36. 1/2, 1, 6. Allora easily came from third position and won comfortably.
Second Mock race
1,200m: Alderly Edge (Shubham), Shogun (A.Gaikwad) and Sindbaad (Rupesh) 1-12, 600/38. 3/4, 4. Note Shogun.
Third Mock race
1,400m: Cataleya (Suraj Narredu), Perfecto (S.Kamble), Golden Halo (S.Amit) and The Big Revival (Jaykumar) 1-26, 600/34. Dist, 4, Dist. Cataleya won impressively. Note.
