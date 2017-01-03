Namid impresses

Namid, Silver Ikon, Salazaar, Iron Will and Mariko impressed when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 3).

Inner sand:

1,000m: Botswana Bolt (Cedric S), Goat (Irvan Singh) 1-9, 600/37.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1,200m: Fabulous Touch (Sahanawaz) 1-17.5, (1,200-600) 37. Pleased.

1,600m: Royal Sceptre (Mark) 1-50, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Surf Romance (Jagadeesh), Psychic Warrior (Faisal) 45.5. They moved freely. Yellowzone (rb) 44. Moved well. My Transcript (Cedric S) 45.5. Easy. Queen Latifa (Jagadeesh) 43. In fine trim.

1,000m: Goldberg (Faisal) 1-14, 600/42. Impressed. Hector (Cedric S) 1-14.5, 600/43.5. Maintains form. Jack Of Hearts (A. Imran), Game Guy (Raja Rao) 1-11, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Scenic Park (Sahanawaz), River Angel (Ashok Kumar) 1-13.5, 600/46. They finished level. Queen Of Windsor (Ashok Kumar) 1-13.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Agnar (Jagadeesh), Starry Wind (Cedric S) 1-14, 600/43.5. They finished together. Feliciana (D. Allan) 1-15, 600/43.5. In fine trim. Fair Game (Arshad) 1-14, 600/42.5. Moved impressively. Flimscript (Arshad) 1-16, 600/44. Moved well.

1,200m: Common Wealth (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45.5. Moved freely. Bold Command (Ashok Kumar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/42. Moved fluently. Iron Will (D. Allan) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Pleased. A 3-y-o (Lord Admiral – Bountiful Heights) (Anjar), a 2-y-o (Rebuttal – Ganga Purna) (Selvaraj) 1-32, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. They moved on the bit. Silver Ikon (P. Ramesh), Miniver Rose (P. Dhebe) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Mariko (Darshan), Above The Rest (Adarsh) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Former finished four lengths ahead. Watchmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Fiorenzo (Anjar) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. They eased up in the last part. Nyssa (Rajesh Babu) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. Cadillac Sky (Jagadeesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively.

1,600m: Salazaar (Selvaraj) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-39.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Moved nicely. Namid (Mark) 1-58, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Tororosso (Mrs. Silva) 2-0.5, (1,600-600) 1-14. Easy.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,400m: Mulholland (Jagadeesh), J Gatsby (Faisal) 1-16, (1,200-600) 34. Former finished three lengths ahead. Lawrence Of Arabia (D. Allan), Tinderella (B. Harish) 1-18, (1,200-600) 37. They jumped out well. A 3-y-o (Lord Admiral – Taxido) (Selvaraj), Frizbee (Qureshi) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 38. Former showed out. Real Supreme (A. Imran), High Profile (Raja Rao), Parting Shot (rb) 1-19, (1,200-600) 36.5. First named impressed. A 3-y-o (Excellent Art – Balmoral Castle) (Indrajeet), a 3-y-o (Excellent Art – Indistinto) (D. Allan) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 36.5. They jumped out smartly. Spot Light (Ashok Kumar), Air Of Distinction (Md. Shoaib) 1-18, (1,200-600) 36. They impressed. Intensive Act (rb), Angelic Love (rb) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 35.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Perfect Queen (M. Naveen), Noble Emperor (M. Kumar) 1-23, (1,200-600) 41. They jumped out well. King’s Son (Noornabi), Music Divine (D. Patel) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand – Jan. 2:

600m: As Good As It Gats (Syed Imran) 46. Easy.

1,200m: Legacy Dream (A. Ramu) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. Moved on the bit.

Outer sand – Jan. 1:

1,200m: El Fenix (Jagadeesh) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed.