Myrtlewood, Khayyam, Franz Ferdinand excel

Myrtlewood, Khayyam and Franz Ferdinand excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 28) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Brynhill (Santosh) 40. Moved freely. Akki’s Pet (Sandeep) 41. Easy.

800m: Renee (K.Kadam) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Caesars Star (S.Amit), Vulcan (J.Chinoy) 54, 600/39.5. They moved level freely.

1000m: Vistana (Santosh), Highland Woods (Shelar) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Zabisco (Joseph) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Jack Frost (Jethu) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Irish Bailey (Sandeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Pleased. Commandperformance (Sandeep), Impossible Dream (Pradeep) 1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. His Master’s Vice (J. Chinoy), Olly Boy (S. Amit) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40. Former finished a distance ahead.

1200m: Furious N Fast (rb) 1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/42. Moved fluently. Supreme General (S.S. Rathore) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Moved freely.

1400m: Franz Ferdinand (K. Kadam), The Champ (Parmar) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-5.5, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

800m: Gentillesse (S.J.Sunil) 55, 600/41. Moved freely. Adonijah (Parmar), Shalom (J. Chinoy) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1000m: Massimo (J. Chinoy), Daffodil (Parmar) 1-8, 600/39. Pair moved freely. Signor (K. Kadam), Lincoln (Kharadi) 1-6, 600/39. They moved level freely. Lord Of The Sea (Parmar), Roosevelt (Kharadi) 1-7, 600/39. They finished level.

1200m: Adam (Parmar), Denny Crane (J.Chinoy) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Xenon (Kharadi), Jubilant (K. Kadam) 1-19, 600/38. Former finished five lengths ahead. Zinfandelle (Parmar) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Myrtlewood (Kharadi) 1-17.5, 1000/1-3.5, 800/50, 600/37.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: Khayyam (J. Chinoy) 1-33, 1200/1-19, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39. Pleased. Captain Courage (Parmar) 1-36, 600/44. Moved freely. Mathaiyus (Kharadi), Normandy (Parmar) 1-37, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40. Former moved well and they finished level.

1600m: Sergeant At Arms (K. Kadam) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8.5, 800/55, 600/41. In good shape. Nelsons Blood (J. Chinoy), Glyndebourne (K. Kadam) 1-51, 600/40. Both moved level freely.