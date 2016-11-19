Mumbai season from Sunday

The Royal Western India Turf Club has taken all steps to ensure that racing is not hampered despite the cash crunch and decided to kick start the Mumbai racing season from Sunday (Nov. 20). The advertised prize money for the 39-day season is about Rs.19 crores as the season is reduced by 4 days and will end on April 16.

Mr. Vivek Jain, Chairman, RWITC, while briefing the media on Friday said: “Due to the serious cash and liquidity crunch arising out of the demonetisation ruling, the Committee as an emergency financial force majeure has decided to pay 50 per cent of the advertised stakes till November end. This will be reviewed after the first four race days.

“After a lengthy discussion with the Pune and Mumbai Bookmakers, they have agreed to pay 35 per cent of their regular stall fees at least till the end of November and probably till the end of December and will operate from Sunday. We hope to introduce credit/debit card facility to encourage tote betting. We have spoken to several banks to install point of sale terminals. Where one can place bet through credit/debit card but the winning dividends will be paid by cash only.”

He also stated that “The MMRCL promoted Colaba–Bandra Metro project work will not endanger racing, except in a limited way of reducing the number of horses to 14 over the 1200m and 1400m races and starting the 1600m races from the backstretch. The RWITC has decided to support the project which is very good for Mumbai City.”

Mr. Jain said that “the Indian Derby week-end will be the biggest in Indian Racing. The race will cross the Rs 3 crore mark in prize money, making it one of the richest sporting events in the country. United Spirits, our long time sponsors, with our new partner United Breweries will co-host the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby powered by Signature. For the first time, every race on the Derby week-end will offer stakes of Rs. 1 million and over.”

“About 21 days of night racing have been scheduled during the season. The first day of evening racing is scheduled for Nov. 24. This evening racing will be on all Thursdays and a few on the week-ends mainly in April. Branded as “The Moon Dust Evening Carnival” it will be one of the shining stars of the season,” said Mr. Jain.

Racing dates: Nov. 20, 24 & 27. Dec. 1, 4, 8, 11 (1000 Guineas), 15, 18 (2000 Guineas), 22, 25 & 29. Jan. 1, 5, 6, 12, 15, 19, 22 (Indian Oaks). Feb. 4, 5 (Indian Derby), 12, 18, 19, 23, 26 (Poonawalla Multi-Million), Mar. 1, 9, 12, 16, 19, 25, 26. Apr. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 & 16. — Racing Correspondent