Mekong impresses

Mekong Delta and Franz Ferdinand impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 29).

Inner sand

600m: Fashionable Gait (T.S.Jodha) 39. Moved freely.

800m: 2/y/o’s Hudson (Pereira), Cherish The Moment (Yash Narredu) 56.5, 600/41.5. Pair level. Spiridon (C.S.Jodha) 55.5, 600/41.5. Easy. 2/y/o Powerhaus (H.G.Rathod) 52, 600/38. Urged. 2/y/o Touch Me Not (app) 52.5, 600/38.5. Pressed. Dancing Lord (rb) 56, 600/42. Easy. Winds Of Change (rb) 55, 600/40. Easy. 2/y/o’s Priceless Art (Yash Narredu), Superstar Supreme (Shelar) 55, 600/41. They ended level. Pierce Arrow (Merchant) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1,000m: 2/y/o Dirty Perty (Jethu), Sansa (Shelar) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former was one length superior. 2/y/o Lady Be Good (Yash Narredu), Dancing Prince (Shelar) 1-6, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Wild Jack (Parmar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Dhishoom (Hamir), Ritz (Pereira) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/37.5. Former moved well and finished a distance ahead. Celestial Light (Hamir), Brahmachari (Pereira) 1-5.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former ended three lengths in front. Britain (Zervan), Smokey Roses (A.Gaikwad) 1-8, 600/41. Former was pushed to finish level. Jack Frost (Daman) 1-6, 600/41. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Juggernaut (rb), Point The Star (B.Nikhil) and Anniversary Girl (S.Kamble) 1-11, 600/42.5. Trio moved freely. Ridgewood Star (Sandeep) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved freely.

1,200m: Mekong Delta (rb) 1-20, 1,000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved attractively. Uncle Scrooge (rb) 1-21, 600/41. Moved freely. Firenze (Zervan), Rodeo (app) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39. Former superior. Pracs (rb) 1-25.5, 600/45. Easy. Be Cautious (Shelar), 2/y/o Fantasy Star (Yash Narredu). Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Reds Revenge (Merchant) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Sandalphon (T.S.Jodha) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand

800m: Silver Edge (D.A.Naik) 52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1,000m: Sensex (Hamir), Spontaneous Eddie (Pereira) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/38.5. Former maintains winning form. They ended level. Arabian Storm (Trevor), Signor (Kharadi) 1-6, 600/40. They moved level freely.

1,200m: Franz Ferdinand (Parmar), Adam (Trevor) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished two lengths ahead.

1,400m: Mrs Patmore (Kharadi), Temerity (Neeraj) 1-41, 600/42. Pair easy.

1,600m: Commodore (Sandesh), Logic (K.Kadam) 1-54, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Former better. Mathaiyus (Parmar), Geranium (Neeraj) 1-52, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-22, 1,000/1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Note former. Frosty (Trevor), Sherlock (Zervan) 1-54, 600/42. They moved level freely.