Lucas and Motherland catch the eye

Lucas and Motherland caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 23) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Serenita (V. Jodha), Rule Downunder (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Afrique (J. Chinoy), Strong Values (Vishal) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Baryshnikhov (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Philadelphia (Vishal), Golden Belle (Pradeep) 51, 600/38. Former finished a distance ahead,

1000m: Fair Warning (J. Chinoy), Makino (S. Amit) 1-7, 600/39. They moved freely. Lucas (S.S. Rathore) 1-5, 600/40. Moved well. Motherland (Vishal), Star Scholar (Pradeep) 1-5, 600/38. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Glorious Angel (C.S. Jodha) 1-26, 600/44. Urged.

1600m: Thunder Down Under (Sandeep) 1-52, 600/46. Pressed. Imitation Game (Kharadi) 1-54, 600/44. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Turning Point (Ajinkya), True Grit (V. Jodha) 40. They were easy. Walk On By (Nazil), Gran Paradiso (rb) 38. Former was one length better.

800m: Sheer Belief (Nazil) 54, 600/40. Pressed.

Race tack:

600m: Gazino (S.S. Rathore), Artus (rb) 33. Former superior. Rising Brave (Ikram), Champagne (Mosin) 40. Pair easy. Pricelessgirl (R.K. Mahesh) 40. Easy. Teeteboro (rb) 37. Moved freely. Ice Dancer (Merchant), Gnostic Eyes (Jethu) 36. They moved freely. Pure Zinc (S. Amit), Red Fort (app) 40. Pair easy.

800m: Cyclone (S.J. Sunil), Simona (A. Gaikwad) 47, 600/33. They moved attractively. Riposte (Merchant) 50, 600/35. Pressed.

1000m: Madeira (App), Inaaq (S.J. Sunil) 1-6, 600/36. They were urged and ended level. Loire (B. Nikhil), Royal Sapphire (S. Kamble) 1-3, 600/36. Former ended three lengths in front. King Of Killen (R.K. Mahesh), Silver Edge (Ayyar) 1-3, 600/36. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. New England (Pereira), Dhishoom (Hamir) 1-1, 600/33. Pair impressed. Auroden (rb), Awesome Hooves (Neeraj) and Optimum (Baria) 1-4, 600/35. Trio moved freely. Pretty Peach (H.G. Rathod), Lilibeth (S. Kamble) 1-4, 600/35. They were pushed.

1200m: Phoenix Tiger (Sandeep) 1-15, 600/35. Pushed. Berlin (Sandeep) 1-20, 600/38. Moved attractively. Multinational (B. Nikhil), Connoisseur (Bhawani) 1-16, 600/35. Former finished five lengths ahead. Hopelicious (S.J. Sunil), Pracs (Altaf Sayyed) 1-16, 600/36. Former finished four lengths ahead. In My Dream (Merchant) 1-21, 600/37. Moved freely. Hall Of Famer (rb) 1-19, 600/36. Moved well.

1400m: Ice Glacier (rb) 1-34, 600/38. Moved well.

1600m: Phenomenal Memory (Sandeep) 1-45, 600/38. Pressed.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Adele (Santosh), Highland Woods (Shelar) and Forest Fairy (S.S. Rathore) 1-6, 600/40. They moved in close order. Shivalik Princess (Merchant), El Chapo (rb) and Siberian Tiger (Jethu) 1-7, 600/40. First and second named finished a distance ahead. Malavika (S. Kamble), Silver Angel (A. Gaikwad) and Blazing Steps (P. Naidu) 1-8, 600/41. Malavika finished well clear. Camouflaged (Nilesh), Cosa Nostra (Roushan) and Sirracha (rb) 1-12, 600/43. They were easy. Gandalf (Merchant), Balchandra (rb) 1-8, 600/40. They moved freely.

Mock race on race track — Jan. 22:

1200m: First mock race: Albareto (Sandesh), Orla (V.Jodha), Raiden (Neeraj), Caprisca (Zervan) and Beyond Forces (Merchant) 1-12, 600/35. Won by: 3, 1, 1. Note Albareto. Second mock race: Dancing Phoenix (S.J.Sunil), Phoenix Knight (Sandeep) 1-13, 600/36. Former finished four lengths ahead.