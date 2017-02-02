Lord Arazan beats Sunil Bhatia’s car

All roads will lead to the iconic Mahalaxmi Race Course on Sunday (Feb. 5) as the blue riband of the Indian racing calender, the Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby will be held.
The traditional “Breakfast With Champions” event was held on Thursday at the Mumbai race course. For promotion of the sport, a Horse vs Car race was held for the first time in India between trainer Malesh Narredu’s Lord Arazan ridden by his son Yash Narredu on the race track and Sunil Bhatia from Supercars who drove a Ford Mustang over last 200m on the outer sand track. Lord Arazan drew away from the car by a distance in 11 seconds and won while the car clocked 12.5 seconds for last 200m though it started little late than the horse.
Mr. Vivek Jain, Chairman, RWITC, said: “The Breakfast With Champions set the tone for the weekend ahead. We have done everything to make the 75th running of the race a deserving jubilee event. There is superb racing and top entertainment which will make for one heady weekend which is so good for the sport.” — Racing Correspondent
