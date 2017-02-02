Legacy Dream shines

Legacy Dream, Malawi, Autocratic and Sea King shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb. 2).
Inner sand:
1,600m: Exemplar (Antony) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41. In fine shape.
Outer sand:
600m: Outrider (rb) 46. Easy.
1,000m: Back In A Flash (rb) 1-13, 600/44. Worked well. Al Faaris (rb) 1-14.5, 600/45. Easy. Sucre (S. John), Setaglow (Antony) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Nanhipari (rb) 1-15, 600/46.5. Easy.
1,200m: Sea King (S. John), Streak Ahead (Antony) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. They moved fluently. Autocratic (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Malawi (R. Marshall) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Turf Tactics (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Worked well.
1,400m: Massive Dynamics (S.K. Paswan) 1-42, (1,400-600) 55. Eased up.
1,600m: Legacy Dream (S. John) 1-57, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. A good display.
Gate practice – Inner sand:
1,400m: Mint (Jagadeesh), Jumirah (Chetan G) 1-31, (1,400-600) 50.5. Former finished distance ahead. Buscadero (R. Marshall), De Ville Butterfly (S.K. Paswan) 1-28.5, (1,400-600) 46. Former showed out. Boysterous (rb), Striking Grey (rb) 1-37, (1,400-600) 52. They jumped out well. Mauritania (D. Allan), Princess Rumela (S. John) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 46.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Hackett (Raja Rao), Stimulator (Nazerul) 1-34.5, (1,400-600) 48. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Zip Code (Jagadeesh), Alighting (Chetan G) 1-40, (1,400-600) 52. They took a level jump. A 3-y-o (Total Gallery – Majjani) (R. Pradeep), Star Of The Track (rb) 1-38, (1,400-600) 52. Latter planted at the gates. Game Guy (Raja Rao), Rock N Rolla (rb) 1-32.5, (1,400-600) 48.5. Latter slowly out.
