It’s San Peur vs. Booker Jones

Sans Peur and Booker Jones may fight out the finished of the Rajyotsava Trophy (1,400m), the feature event of the opening day’s races to be held here on Friday (Nov. 4).

False rails (width about 8m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. NOVEMBER PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 1-45 pm: 1. Blessed One (7) Shobhan 57, 2. Likeaknife (11) Irvan Singh 57, 3. Regal Music (9) P.P. Dhebe 57, 4. Tudor Prince (1) Ashok Kumar 57, 5. Call Me Maybe (6) A. Imran Khan 55.5, 6. Moon Blink (8) Arshad Alam 55.5, 7. Nijlon (4) Cedric Segeon 55.5, 8. No Touching (2) Raja Rao 55.5, 9. Regency Girl (5) M.D. Praveen 55.5, 10. Siyouni (3) Suraj Narredu 55.5 and 11. Zafran (10) P. Trevor 55.5.

1. Zafran, 2. Call Me Maybe, 3. Moon Blink

2. DANDELI PLATE (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over, 2-15: 1. Good Fruit (6) P. Ramesh 60, 2. Rock N Rolla (1) Rayan Ahmed 59, 3. Lovely Dancer (2) Janardhan P 58.5, 4. Flying Bullet (5) T.M. Prashanth 57, 5. Luc Divine (9) Cedric Segeon 57, 6. Celestial Storm (8) Ashok Kumar 56.5, 7. Red Admiral (7) Kiran Rai 56, 8. Arziki (3) P. Trevor 55.5 and 9. Icepick Willie (4) Jagadeesh 53.

1. Arziki, 2. Luc Divine, 3. Rock N Rolla

3. CHICKBALLAPUR PLATE (1,600m), rated 30 to 50, 2-45: 1. Watchmyscript (6) Zervan 60, 2. Reference (2) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 3. Summerhill (7) P. Trevor 58.5, 4. Campari Girl (1) Neeraj 57, 5. Towering Heights (9) S. John 57, 6. Times Time (3) Jagadeesh 56.5, 7. Exemplar (4) R. Girish 55.5, 8. Galino (8) Vivek 52 and 9. Magistero (5) P.P. Dhebe 51.

1. Reference, 2. Summerhill, 3. Watchmyscript

4. SARB-KLA PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 3-15: 1. Above The Rest (7) Adarsh 60, 2. Hidden Deal(2) K. Raghu 58, 3. Black Lightning (9) S.K. Paswan 56.5, 4. Celtic Mist (1) Guruprasad 56.5, 5. Szable (5) P. Trevor 56.5, 6. Tamara (11) D. Patel 56.5, 7. Midnight Sky (6) Tauseef 55.5, 8. Rare Rhythm (4) A. Imran Khan 55.5, 9. Saffron Intense (8) Kiran Rai 55.5, 10. Perfect Prince (10) Arshad Alam 54.5 and 11. Rocket Man (3) A. Ramu 52.5.

1. Rare Rhythm, 2. Szable, 3. Tamara

5. GARDEN CITY TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 3-45: 1. Magical Light (4) Cedric Segeon 60, 2. Downton Abbey (2) S. John 59.5, 3. Life Awaits (6) Srinath 59.5, 4. Madame Sultana (9) Vinod Shinde 59, 5. Super Success (8) T.M. Prashanth 59, 6. Hidden Soldier (3) Kiran Rai 56, 7. Trapezoid (5) Irvan Singh 56, 8. Aguante (7) R. Pradeep 54.5 and 9. All In (1) Jagadeesh 54.5.

1. Life Awaits, 2. Downton Abbey, 3. Magical Light

6. RAJYOTSAVA TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-15: 1. Bold Command (10) Srinath 60.5, 2. Shivalik Star (1) S. John 59.5, 3. Acclaimed (3) R. Marshall 59, 4. Auriga (4) Cedric Segeon 58.5, 5. Booker Jones (6) Zervan 58, 6. Smile Stone (8) Jagadeesh 58, 7. Ace Bucephalus (7) Suraj Narredu 57, 8. Areca Wonder (9) P.P. Dhebe 57, 9. Pearl Secret (2) Ashok Kumar 55.5 and 10. Sans Peur (5) P. Trevor 54.5.

1. Sans Peur, 2. Booker Jones, 3. Ace Bucephalus

7. GARDEN CITY TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 4-y-o & over, 4-45: 1. Akha Teej (2) P. Trevor 60, 2. Millrose (6) S. John 59, 3. One Big Gang (7) Rayan Ahmed 58.5, 4. Bazinga (9) K. Raghu 58, 5. I Smile (3) M. Naveen 58, 6. Soviet Union (5) Kiran Rai 57.5, 7. Private Paradise (8) R. Girish 56, 8. Prazsky (1) Jagadeesh 55.5 and 9. Mariko (4) Darshan 55.

1. Akha Teej, 2. Millrose, 3. Prazsky

8. NOVEMBER PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 5-15: 1. Areca Cruise (9) Neeraj 57, 2. Find (4) S. John 57, 3. Red Galileo (6) A. Imran Khan 57, 4. Tanoura (8) Mark 57, 5. Chloe (3) P. Trevor 55.5, 6. Filmscript (12) Zervan 55.5, 7. Kristine (1) Irvan Singh 55.5, 8. Princess Holly (5) Arshad Alam 55.5, 9. Queenofgoodtimes (11) B. Nayak 55.5, 10. Romantic Helen (2) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 11. Santorini Secret (7) Srinath 55.5 and 12. Zafrina (10) Anjar Alam 55.5.

1. Romantic Helen, 2. Flimscript, 3. Chloe

Day’s best: Reference

Double: Life Awaits — Romantic Helen

Jkt: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Tr (i): 3, 4 and 5; (ii): 6, 7 and 8.