It’s Glyndebourne vs. Tutankhamun

Glyndebourne and Tutankhamun should fight out the finish of the Kunigal Stud Breeders’ Produce Stakes (Gr. 3), the main attraction of Saturday’s (Feb. 4) evening races.

Rails will be placed 3 metres wide from 1400m to 1000m and 7 metres wide from 800m upto the winning post.

An amount of ₹15, 00,000 will be added to the collection of Super Jackpot Pool.

1. SOHNA STUD MILLION (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 4.00 p.m.: 1. Gandalf (9) Merchant 56, 2. Highland Woods (4) Donoghue 56, 3. Lincoln (6) Neeraj 56, 4. Sereno (3) Trevor 56, 5. Solo Mission (8) P.S. Chouhan 56, 6. Stallone (1) S. Sunil 56, 7. Sweet Music (2) Yash Narredu 56, 8. Ascension (10) J. Chinoy 54.5, 9. Dance Of Fire (5) Bhawani 54.5, 10. Hot Shot Hoty (11) C. Alford 54.5, 11. Powerhaus (12) Dashrath 54.5, 12. Princess P (13) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 13. Shalaa (7) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. Lincoln, 2. Sweet Music, 3. Highland Woods

2. USHA STUD MILLION (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Classicus (4) Bhawani 59, 2. Spiridon (7) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Sumaaq (10) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 4. Dark Gold (6) Dashrath 58, 5. Flashing Honour (8) P.S. Chouhan 57, 6. Comic Timing (2) S. Amit 54.5, 7. Star Of Harmony (Late Sweet Temptation) (1) Neeraj 53, 8. Fly Away With Me (5) J. Chinoy 52, 9. Nelsons Blood (9) Trevor 52 and 10. Prince Of Heart (3) Merchant 52.

1. Classicus, 2. Nelsons Blood, 3. Sumaaq

3. CHETAK HORSE RACING PRESENTS THE NATIVE KNIGHT MILLION (1,800m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5.15: 1. She Is Special (1) Sandesh 60.5, 2. Silken Eyes (5) Neeraj 57.5, 3. Flying Dragon (7) J. Chinoy 57, 4. Merabella (6) C.S. Jodha 57, 5. Multiglory (9) Dashrath 56.5, 6. Joss (10) Bhawani 54, 7. Zanzibaar (2) Merchant 51.5, 8. Star Comrade (8) P.S. Chouhan 50.5, 9. Eiger’s Tiger (4) Trevor 50 and 10. Glorious Hymn (3) S. Amit 49.

1. Silken Eyes, 2. She Is Special, 3. Merabella

4. KUNIGAL STUD BREEDERS’ PRODUCE STAKES (Gr.3) (1,400m), 3-y-o only, 5.45: 1. Timeless (7) C.S. Jodha 57, 2. Tutankhamun (10) Suraj Narredu 57, 3. Glyndebourne (1) Sandesh 55.5, 4. Rotterdam (2) Donoghue 55.5, 5. Timeless Deeds (5) Bhawani 55.5, 6. Collegium (8) Dashrath 53, 7. Majestical (6) P.S. Chouhan 53, 8. Massimo (9) J. Chinoy 53, 9. Sandalphon (4) K. Kadam 53 and 10. Zenon (3) Trevor 53.

1. Glyndebourne, 2. Tutankhamun, 3. Timeless

5. DENTZZ MILLION (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 6.15: 1. Forest Fire (11) Bhawani 59, 2. King Of Killen (6) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Samurai (7) K. Kadam 58.5, 4. Tough Enough (8) C.S. Jodha 58.5, 5. Generous Lady (1) Merchant 58, 6. Multistar (2) Trevor 58, 7. Zion (5) Parbat 58, 8. Rare Silver (10) Pereira 55, 9. Ricardus (9) Neeraj 55, 10. Alfonso (3) Dashrath 54.5 and 11. Star Scholar (4) J. Chinoy 54.5.

1. Tough Enough, 2. Samurai, 3. Forest Fire

6. ATTILA MILLION (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward 6.45: 1. Brahmachari (6) C. Alford 59.5, 2. Rule Downunder (10) C.S. Jodha 59, 3. Forest Flair (2) Bhawani 58, 4. The Champ (4) Trevor 57, 5. Denny Crane (7) Neeraj 55, 6. Deep Diver (3) S. Amit 54.5, 7. Champagne (8) Sandesh 54, 8. Nascar (5) Raghuveer 52.5, 9. Cataleya (1) Dashrath 51 and 10. Mountbatten (9) K. Kadam 49.5.

1. The Champ, 2. Denny Crane, 3. Champagne

7. KINGFISHER ULTRA SHOWDOWN@SUNDOWN STAKES (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7.15: 1. Safdar (6) Shahrukh 60.5, 2. Kodiac Queen (7) S. Amit 59, 3. New England (8) Neeraj 55.5, 4. Dolphin (13) C.S. Jodha 54, 5. Petronius (10) Suraj Narredu 54, 6. Signor (4) Trevor 54, 7. Dibaba (12) K.Kadam 53.5, 8 . Imperial Heritage (2) Dashrath 53, 9. Kookaburra (5) J. Chinoy 53, 10. Galtero (1) Sandeep 52.5, 11. Gloriana (3) P.S. Chouhan 52.5, 12. Nightfall (9) Merchant 52.5 and 13. Voulez Vous (11) Bhawani 52.5.

1. Signor, 2. New England, 3. Kookaburra

8. CROW GAMING MILLION (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7.45: 1. Rock In Rio (3) Dashrath 59, 2. Pollyana (5) Merchant 58.5, 3. Beneficial (13) Trevor 58, 4. Baryshnikhov (12) P.S. Chouhan 57.5, 5. Cyclone (15) Sandesh 56.5, 6. Fringe Benefit (1) Joseph 56.5, 7. Grey Flannel (2) C. Alford 56.5, 8. Imperial Princess (4) Ayyar 55, 9. Riot Of Colours (19) Bhawani 54.5, 10. Wild Jack (9) J. Chinoy 54.5, 11. Captain (11) C.S. Jodha 54, 12. Orla (18) Raghuveer 53.5, 13. Speedo (16) S. Amit 53, 14. Poets Song (10) K. Kadam 52, 15. Dubrovnik (14) Mosin 51.5, 16. Zinfandelle (6) Neeraj 51.5, 17. Arctic Whizz (8) B. Nikhil 50, 18. Highland Princess (17) Nazil 50 and 19. Super Icon (7) Shubham 50.

1. Cyclone, 2. Grey Flannel, 3. Captain

Day’s Best: Silken Eyes

Double: Lincoln — Cyclone

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.