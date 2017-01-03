Races

Holy Smoke pleases

Holy Smoke and Sergeant At Arms pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Jan. 3).

Inner sand

800m: Multiglory (V.Jodha) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Anniversary Girl (B.Nikhil) 53, 600/40. Pressed.

1,000m: Caprisca (Hamir), Ritz (Pereira) 1-7, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Forest Flair (Bhawani) 1-8, 600/42. Urged.

1,200m: Holy Smoke (Zervan) 1-18, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1,400m: Fortuna (S.Kamble) 1-41, 600/44. Easy. Targetmaster (Mosin) 1-39, 600/43. Pressed.

1,600m: Imitation Game (K.Kadam) 1-50, 600/45.5. Moved well.

Outer sand

1,200m: Sergeant At Arms (Sandesh) 1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Maintains form.

1,400m: Simon Says (Pradeep) 1-37, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely.

