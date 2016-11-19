Found Money appeals most in the Lingapur Cup (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Nov. 20).

HIMAYAT SAGAR CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 12-45 p.m.: 1. Doroteo (5) Srinath 60, 2. Upon A Star (3) G. Naresh 59, 3. Ice Barrier (1) S. Sreekant 55.5, 4. Cannon Grey (4) Kunal Bunde 53, 5. Veronese (2) Deep Shanker 53 and 6. Coruba (6) Laxmikanth 52.5.

1. Veronese, 2. Doroteo

CABARET PLATE (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 1-15: 1. Aerofoil (8) K. Sai Kiran 55, 2. Far Sight (9) Deep Shanker 55, 3. Proud Warrior (2) N. Rawal 55, 4. Royal Victory (4) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 5. So Far (7) Beuzelin 55, 6. Vallee Peaks (3) Akshay Kumar 55, 7. Gladiator Royale (6) G. Naresh 53.5, 8. Negress Princess (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 53.5 and 9. New State (1) A. S. Pawar 53.5.

1. Far Sight, 2. New State, 3. Royal Victory

C. SATYANARAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 1-45: 1. Princess Hina (3) B. R. Kumar 61.5, 2. City Of Wonders (4) Srinath 59.5, 3. Symbol Of Glory (2) Ajeeth Kumar 59, 4. Legend (8) Sai Kumar 57.5, 5. Gangadhar (1) G. Naresh 53, 6. Golden Angel (7) Laxmikanth 52.5, 7. Moon Walker (5) N. S. Rathore 52 and 8. Pamella (6) A. K. Pawar 50.

1. City Of Wonders, 2. Princess Hina, 3. Legend

BAKRANANGAL PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 2-15: 1. Sketch Of Beauty (4) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Magna Carta (5) G. Naresh 55.5, 3. Mr. Baahubali (2) Srinath 54, 4. Sea Castle (3) Beuzelin 52.5, 5. Lavender (7) N. S. Rathore 52, 6. Mirfield (1) S. S. Tanwar 52 and 7. Ans Ans Ans (6) Sai Kumar 51.5.

1. Mirfield, 2. Mr. Baahubali, 3. Sea Castle

GOLDEN PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Mahathi (2) Koushik 60, 2. Ashwa Ashoka (1) Srinath 58, 3. Own Battle (5) Aneel 56.5, 4. Ikigai (-) (-) 56, 5. Monkey Shoulder (7) S. S. Tanwar 55.5, 6. Good Confidence (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 7. I Am Samsun (6) G. Naresh 54, 8. Sol Invictus (8) Laxmikanth 54 and 9. Valee Tiger (4) Akshay Kumar 54.

1. Mahathi, 2. Monkey Shoulder, 3. Ashwa Ashoka

C. SATYANARAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-15: 1. Advocate General (6) Md. Ismail 61.5, 2. Aston Doulton (7) Sai Kumar 59.5, 3. Mighty Swing (2) N. S. Rathore 59, 4. Azarenka (5) Ajit Singh 55.5, 5. Double Charter (4) Beuzelin 55.5, 6. Aakash Vani (3) B. R. Kumar 52.5, 7. Bharat King (1) Ajeeth Kumar 52 and 8. Malakeye Ziba (8) Akshay Kumar 50.

1. Double Charter, 2. Azarenka, 3. Mighty Swing

LINGAPUR CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Found Money (2) Srinath 60, 2. O Ms Akilah (1) S. Sreekant 58, 3. Blue Eyed Babe (3) Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 4. Carolina Moon (4) Kuldeep Singh 56, 5. Flower Roll Up (6) Beuzelin 54.5 and 6. Rebellion (5) Md. Sameeruddin 54.

1. Found Money, 2. O Ms Akilah

TRADE FAIR PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 4-15: 1. Canberra (8) Akshay Kumar 60.5, 2. Kohinoor Karishma (3) Kunal Bunde 60, 3. Vijay Vidyut (2) Laxmikanth 58, 4. Dear Friend (5) S. Sreekant 54.5, 5. Sea Change (4) Deepak Singh 54, 6. Golden Phoenix (7) A. K. Pawar 53.5, 7. Star Player (1) N. Rawal 53.5 and 8. Full Of Life (6) K. Mukesh Kumar 52.5.

1. Canberra, 2. Vijay Vidyut, 3. Kohinoor Karishma

ORIGINAL VEL V. BALASUBRAMANI MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. Fair And Squre (5) C. P. Bopanna 62, 2. Kohinoor Punch (4) Kunal Bunde 58, 3. Coral Springs (2) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 4. Garib Parwar (6) B. R. Kumar 57, 5. Green Olive (7) Md. Sameeruddin 56, 6. Roma Rouge (3) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 7. Proud Image (1) G. Naresh 53 and 8. Hunters Pride (8) Akshay Kumar 50.

1. Fair And Squre, 2. Garib Parwar, 3. Coral Springs

Day's best: Found Money

Double: Mirfield - Mahathi

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i); 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9; Tla: all races.