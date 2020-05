Downton Abbey wins main event

Downton Abbey (S. John up) won the Racing Patrons Trophy (Div. I), the feature event of the races held here on Friday (Jan. 27). The winner is owned by Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. and trained by Arjun Mangalorkar.

The results:

1. TALAKAVERI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: Perfect Queen (M. Naveen) 1, Atlantic City (Nazerul Alam) 2, Moher (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Red Admiral (Praveen Shinde) 4. Not run: Flying Bullet. 3/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m 14.73s. Rs. 26 (w), 14, 17 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 41, FP: Rs. 59, Q: Rs. 48, Trinella: Rs. 217 and Rs. 108, Exacta: Rs. 4,378 and Rs. 3,190. Favourite: Perfect Queen. Owner: Mrs. Esha N. Hariraj. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

2. FOREVER ELEGANCE PLATE (1,800m), rated 15 to 35: Super Smart (Suraj Narredu) 1, Chloe (P. Trevor) 2, Mission Blue (Srinath) 3 and Granada (Mukesh Kumar) 4. Not run: Winsomeness. Nose, 4-1/2 and 2. 1m 54.27s. Rs. 44 (w), 16 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 31, FP: Rs. 69, Q: Rs. 29, Trinella: Rs. 56 and Rs. 41, Exacta: Rs. 273 and Rs. 240. Favourite: Chloe. Owner and trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

3. LALITMAHAL PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20: Slightly Blonde (Darshan) 1, Splendid Brave (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Kiraathaka (Arshad Alam) 3 and Angelic Love (Syed Imran) 4. Not run: Regal Music. Nose, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 15.45s. Rs. 319 (w), 54, 17 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 44, FP: Rs. 2,134, Q: Rs. 581, Trinella: Rs. 3,727 and Rs. 1,528, Exacta: Rs. 43,330 and Rs. 37,140. Favourite: Dontworrymonday. Owners: Mr. N. Prem Kumar & Mrs. Shruthiba L. Gowda. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

4. SMT. SARASWATI SAJNANI MEMORIAL TROPHY (2,000m), rated 30 to 50: Masada (Arshad Alam) 1, Amazing Skill (Rayan Ahmed) 2, Secret Pursuit (Srinath) 3 and Fiorenzo (Suraj Narredu) 4. 1-1/4, Shd and 2. 2m 06.59s. Rs. 45 (w), 21 and 64 (p), SHP: Rs. 105, FP: Rs. 453, Q: Rs. 338, Trinella: Rs. 766 and Rs. 293, Exacta: Rs. 2,611 and Rs. 1,580. Favourite: Secret Pursuit. Owners: Mr. Gautam Makhija & Mr. Gurpal Singh. Trainer: Imtiaz Khan.

5. RACING PATRONS TROPHY (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Downton Abbey (S. John) 1, Super Success (Darshan) 2, Ace Badraan (Anjar Alam) 3 and Areca Wonder (Arshad Alam) 4. 3/4, 3-3/4 and Lnk. 1m 12.51s. Rs. 28 (w), 15, 17 and 37 (p), SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 87, Q: Rs. 64, Trinella: Rs. 766 and Rs. 452, Exacta: Rs. 6,595 and Rs. 2,638. Favourite: Downton Abbey. Owner: Sarainaga Racing Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Arjun Mangalorkar.

6. BHARACHUKKI PLATE (1,600m), rated 45 to 65: Rare Rhythm (A. Imran Khan) 1, Summerhill (P. Trevor) 2, Emperador (Srinath) 3 and Czar Rule (R. Manish) 4. 3/4, 2-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 37.76s. Rs. 67 (w), 20, 26 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 68, FP: Rs. 418, Q: Rs. 161, Trinella: Rs. 614 and Rs. 196, Exacta: Rs. 16,665. Favourite: Emperador. Owners: M.R. Stud Farms Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. N. Chandrashekar Rai & Mr. K. Manoj Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. RACING PATRONS TROPHY (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 60 & above: Side Winder (P.P. Dhebe) 1, Tzar (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Siobhan (P. Trevor) 3 and Cool Baby (Jagadeesh) 4. 1/2, 1 and 1/2. 1m 12.57s. Rs. 49 (w), 17, 23 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 62, FP: Rs. 445, Q: Rs. 187, Trinella: Rs. 985 and Rs. 417, Exacta: Rs. 23,987 and Rs. 20,560. Favourite: Lord Darlington. Owner: Mr. Lakshminarayana G. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. TALAKAVERI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over: Better Than Ever (A. Ramu) 1, Just Fabulous (Antony Raj) 2, Fractals (R. Pradeep) 3 and Irish Prince (M. Naveen) 4. Nk, 3 and Shd. 1m 14.72s. Rs. 47 (w), 17, 15 and 56 (p), SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 92, Q: Rs. 32, Trinella: Rs. 1,113 and Rs. 914, Exacta: Rs. 5,724 and Rs. 1,338. Favourite: Just Fabulous. Owner: Mr. Peter Caddy. Trainer: Amit Caddy.

Jackpot: Rs. 19,451 (33 tkts.); Runner-up: Rs. 1,871 (147 tkts.); Treble: (i): Rs. 8,138 (three tkts.); (ii): Rs. 1,167 (32 tkts.).