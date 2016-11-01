City Of Harmony in good form

City Of Harmony, who is in good form, may complete a hat-trick in the Sri Shamlal Gupta Memorial Cup (1,400m), the main event of the opening day's races to be held here on Tuesday (Nov. 1).

There will be no false rails.

WELCOME PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 12-45 p.m.: 1. George Cross (5) P. Trevor 60, 2. Wine N Dine (3) B. Dileep 57.5, 3. Agusta Bombshell (6) Ajit Singh 56.5, 4. Rose ‘D’ Mumtaz (4) P. Gaddam 53.5, 5. Save The Nation (2) G. Naresh 53.5, 6. Al Sadr (7) B. R. Kumar 50.5 and 7. Monkey Shoulder (1) Sai Kumar 50.5.

1. George Cross, 2. Agusta Bombshell, 3. Monkey Shoulder

DAWN PLATE (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 1-15: 1. Breezeofthesouth (2) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Western Wind (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 3. Limitation (5) Aneel 56, 4. Cloud Dancer (6) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 5. Ice Crystal (1) N. S. Rathore 54.5, 6. Sonic (7) N. Rawal 54 and 7. Naazaan (3) T. S. Jodha 53.

1. Naazaan, 2. Breezeofthesouth, 3. Western Wind

BEGINNERS PLATE (1,000m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 1-45: 1. Aerofoil (1) K. Sai Kiran 55, 2. Delmonico (2) Sai Kumar 55, 3. On The Fire (6) Kunal Bunde 55, 4. Fashion High (5) Suraj Narredu 53.5, 5. Gladiator Royale (3) G. Naresh 53.5, 6. New State (4) P. Trevor 53.5 and 7. Plain Jane (7) Akshay Kumar 53.5.

1. New State, 2. Aerofoil, 3. Fashion High

MOMENT OF GLORY PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30, (Cat. III), 2-15: 1. Sher Afgan (6) B. R. Kumar 62, 2. Queen Of Spades (2) A. A. Vikrant 61.5, 3. Sefarina (7) G. Naresh 61.5, 4. Hammer (3) Deep Shanker 61, 5. Cannon Grey (8) Md. Ismail 60.5, 6. Invasion (9) Akshay Kumar 60, 7. Pride And Joy (4) Md. Sameeruddin 60, 8. Nothing But Wind (1) Sai Kumar 55.5 and 9. Rainbow Blues (5) A. K. Pawar 51.5.

1. Sher Afgan, 2. Cannon Grey, 3. Invasion

DECCAN STAR CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Bharat King (9) Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Island Bird (7) B. Dileep 60, 3. Wonder Eye (6) Ajit Singh 59.5, 4. Manogamini (11) A.S.Pawar 59, 5. Astra (5) Rafique Sk. 58, 6. Pamella (4) Akshay Kumar 57, 7. Picture Perfect (1) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 8. Pegasus (2) A. A. Vikrant 55.5, 9. Star Player (3) S. Sreekant 54.5, 10. Racing Ikon (8) N. S. Rathore 53.5 and 11. Amazing Power (10) G. Naresh 52.5.

1. Manogamini, 2. Picture Perfect, 3. Bharat King

GRAND ENTRY PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-15: 1. Ashwa Raftar (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Magna Carta (10) Kuldeep Singh 58, 3. Charlie Brown (3) Sai Kumar 57.5, 4. Paprika (1) P. Trevor 56.5, 5. Without Makeup (4) Ajit Singh 56, 6. Gangadhar (7) G. Naresh 55.5, 7. Moon Walker (6) N. S. Rathore 55, 8. The Blue (8) N. Rawal 55, 9. Aakash Vani (5) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 10. Rahuls Pet (9) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 11. Dublin (11) Md. Sameeruddin 54.

1. Paprika, 2. Rahuls Pet, 3. Ashwa Raftar

DECCAN STAR CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50, 3-45: 1. Egyptian Wind (7) Rafique Sk. 60, 2. Naamdhari (1) A. A. Vikrant 60, 3. Rocky Hill (5) Md. Sameeruddin 60, 4. Delta Force (4) B. Dileep 58.5, 5. Kohinoor Karishma (9) Kunal Bunde 58, 6. Malakeye Ziba (8) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 7. Trustful (10) Aneel 56.5, 8. Dolce (6) B. R. Kumar 54, 9. Exclusive Monarchy (3) Kiran Naidu 53 and 10. Time Is Luck (2) Laxmikanth 52.5.

1. Kohinoor Karishma, 2. Exclusive Monarchy, 3. Rocky Hill

SRI SHAMLAL GUPTA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II), 4-15: 1. Baashagar (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Movie Moghual (5) P. Gaddam 59.5, 3. Red Rambble (9) S. S. Tanwar 59, 4. Kohinoor Thunder (2) Kunal Bunde 56, 5. City Of Harmony (7) P. Trevor 55.5, 6. Net Champ (3) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 7. Rebellion (10) N. Rawal 55.5, 8. Columbus (4) Aneel 54.5, 9. Sketch Of Beauty (11) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 10. Baazigar (12) Rafique Sk. 54, 11. Sensei (6) N. S. Rathore 53.5 and 12. Winds And Waves (1) G. Naresh 53.

1. City Of Harmony, 2. Baashagar, 3. Red Rambble

MOMENT OF GLORY PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 4-50: 1. Fortune Star (8) Rafique Sk. 62, 2. My Choice (6) A. A. Vikrant 61.5, 3. Rohini (9) P. Gaddam 61.5, 4. Yes Baby (3) G. Naresh 61.5, 5. Ragas Ajalias (4) K. Sai Kiran 61, 6. Touch Of Gold (7) Sai Kumar 60, 7. Blaze Of Glory (5) B. R. Kumar 59.5, 8. Cannon King (10) S. Sreekant 59.5, 9. Man Of The Series (2) Md. Sameeruddin 53.5 and 10. Royal Gold (1) Md. Ismail 50.

1. Yes Baby, 2. Fortune Star, 3. Man Of The Series

Day's best: Paprika

Double: Naazaan - City Of Harmony

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii):: 7, 8 & 9; Tla: All races.