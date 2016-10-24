Captain Morgan impresses

Captain Morgan, Summerhill and La Dona impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Oct. 24).

Inner sand:

1,400m: Six Degrees (rb), Aurora Borealis (rb) 1-40, (1,400-600) 52. Former finished four lengths ahead. Eragon (Md. Akram) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up.

1,600m: Sans Peur (R. Marshall) 1-50, 1,400/1-36, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

1,000m: Romantic Helen (rb) 1-12.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Princess Of Glory (Jagadeesh) 1-14, 600/42.5. Worked well.

1,200m: La Dona (rb) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. Pleased. Captain Morgan (R. Marshall) 1-23, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. A fine display. Summerhill (R. Marshall) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Inner sand – Oct. 23:

1,400m: Love Is Life (rb) 1-37.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up.

Outer sand:

1,200m: Fourth Dimension (S.K. Paswan) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/42. Moved impressively.