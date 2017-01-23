Races

Cameron strikes it rich in Qutab Shahi Million

Cameron (Suraj Narredu up) won the Qutab Shahi Million, the main event at Malakpet on Monday. The winner is trained by S.S. Attaollahi and owned by the United Racing & Blood Stock Breeders Ltd represented by Mr. and Mrs. Vijay Mallya.

1. BEST OF FUN PLATE (1400m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Sher Afgan (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Own Battle (N.S. Rathore) 2, Golden Image (Kuldeep Singh) 3, Surprise Party (Aneel) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4, 1-1/4. 1m, 27.96 s. ₹78 (w), 28 and 8 (p), SHP: ₹ 14, FP: ₹403, Q: ₹ 134, Tanala: ₹752. Favourite: Super Grey. Owner: Dr. A. Jalaluddin. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

2. REPUBLIC PLATE (D. I), (1100m), Cat. II, maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Vallee Sceptre (Akshay Kumar) 1, Asteria (Kuldeep Singh) 2, True Hymn (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3, Raajneeti (S.S. Tanwar) 4. Not run: Phenomenal Cruise. 3-3/4, s hd., 1-1/2. 1m, 06.47 s. ₹37 (w), 11, 7, 15 (p), SHP: ₹18, FP: ₹210, Q: ₹76, Tanala: ₹2165. Favourite: Cannon Fury. Owners: M/s. V. Narendar Reddy, Mohammed Rashed Ali Khan & Mohamed Abdul Azeem. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

3. REPUBLIC PLATE (D. II), (1100m), Cat. II, maiden 3-y-o only (Terms): Jumeira Express (Suraj Narredu) 1, Money Time (Akshay Kumar) 2, Brookwood (P. Sai Kumar) 3, Celtic Queen (Md. Sameeruddin) 4. 1, 3-1/4, 1. 1m, 07.06 s. ₹14 (w), 7, 7, 7 (p), SHP: ₹23, FP: ₹ 41, Q: ₹17, Tanala: ₹94. Favourite: Money Time. Owners: M/s. Syed Nawaz Hussain, K.S.V. Sivakumar & P.A. Raju. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

4. QUTAB SHAHI MILLION (1600m), 4-y-o & over (Terms): Cameron (Suraj Narredu) 1, Galiat (Beuzelin Louis) 2, Machiavellianism (Akshay Kumar) 3, Time for Fun (N.S. Rathore) 4. 1, 1/2, 2. 1m, 38.05 s. ₹6 (w), 5, 16 (p), SHP: ₹16, FP: ₹20, Q: ₹17, Tanala: ₹23. Favourite: Cameron. Owner: The United Racing & Blood Stock Breeders Ltd represented by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

5. CHOWMAHALLA CUP (1600m), Cat. III, 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50: Dhool Ka Phool (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Time to Climb (Deep Shanker) 2, Man of the Series (Beuzelin Louis) 3, Cloud Dancer (Akshay Kumar) 4. Nk., 1, 3/4. 1m, 40.76 s. ₹38 (w), 10, 23, 8 (p), SHP: ₹68, FP: ₹605, Q: ₹379, Tanala: ₹1826. Favourite: Cloud Dancer. Owner: Mr. Gulam Hussain Gulabi. Trainer: Anupam Sharma.

6. R.C.T.C. CUP (1800m), Cat. II, 4-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90: Naazaan (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Western Wind (Suraj Narredu) 2, Greek Star (Praveen Gaddam) 3, Valerian Steel (Md. Ismail) 4. Nk., 2-3/4, 6-1/4. 1m, 52.10 s. ₹9 (w), 7, 5, 8 (p), SHP: ₹18, FP: ₹18, Q: ₹9, Tanala: ₹30. Favourite: Naazaan. Owner: Mr. N. Adil Mirza. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

7. PRINCE PRADEEP CUP (D. I), (1100m), Cat. II, 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Astra (Suraj Narredu) 1, Fair and Squre (C.P. Bopanna) 2, Egypitan Wind (Kuldeep Singh) 3, Rock Heights (Mukesh Kumar) 4. 3/4, 3/4, 3/4. 1m, 07.06 s. ₹7 (w), 6, 13, 11 (p), SHP: ₹45, FP: ₹65, Q: ₹49, Tanala: ₹404. Favourite: Astra. Owner: M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm Private Limited represented by Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P Mistry. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh

8. PRINCE PRADEEP CUP (D. II), (1100m), Cat. II, 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Camborne (Md Ismail) 1, Aakash Vani (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Sprint Legend (Md. Sameeruddin) 3, Dublin (N. Rawal) 4. Not run: Masti. 2-1/2, 3/4, 1-1/4. 1m, 06.50 s. ₹49 (w), 11, 6, 16 (p), SHP: ₹18, FP: ₹184, Q: ₹61, Tanala: ₹1411. Favourite: Aakash Vani. Owners: M/s. M. Praveen Kumar, M. Prashant Kumar & V. Narendar Reddy. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

9. KING’S CROWN PLATE (1200m), Cat. III, 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30: Magical Skill (Aneel) 1, Racing Ruler (Kunal Bunde) 2, Yes Baby (Deepak Singh) 3, Shivalik Arrow (Kiran Naidu) 4. 3-3/4, hd., 1. 1m, 14.52 s. ₹28 (w), 10, 13,23 (p), SHP: ₹28, FP: ₹239, Q: ₹145, Tanala: ₹2721. Favourite: Cruiser. Owner: Mr. M. Narayanan. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Treble: (i): ₹5190 (six tkts.), (ii): ₹98 (251 tkts.), (iii): ₹839 (78 tkts.)

Consolation: ₹748 (199 tkts.)

Jackpot: ₹23180 (15 tkts.)

