Benefactor catches the eye

Benefactor and Albaretto caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan.16).

Inner sand

800m: Sabiq (D.A.Naik) 51.5, 600/39. Moved freely. Serenita (V.Jodha), Rule Downunder (S.Nayak) 50, 600/37.5. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. Remember The Time (Ajinkya) 55, 600/41. Easy. Fringe Benefit (rb), Arc Shine (Bhawani) 54, 600/41. Pair level. Ricardus (S.Nayak), Medellin (V.Jodha) 52, 600/39. Former was three lengths superior.

1,000m: Rosella (S.Sunil) 1-7.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Minstrel Heights (Bhawani) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38.5. Urged.

1,400m: Lucas (Santosh) 1-35, 1,000/1-7, 600/40. Moved well.

Outer sand

600m: Arabelle (Shelar) 37.5. Moved well.

800m: Sir Desmond (V.Jodha), Dark Gold (Ajinkya) 1-5, 600/40. They were urged and ended level.

1,000m: Lady In Red (J.Chinoy), Dancing Phoenix (Sandeep) 1-7, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Race track

600m: Teeteboro (K.Kadam) 36. Moved freely. Angels Touch (S.S.Rathore), Kings Baron (V.Walkar) and Keep Coming On (Bhawani) 37. Trio moved level freely.

1,000m:Signor (Parmar), Dixieland (Kharadi) 1-5.5, 800/51, 600/36. Both moved neck and neck freely. Panatela (Bhawani), Purple Parade (Khalander) 1-7, 600/40. Former was one length better. Manifold (Kharadi), Arabian Storm (Parmar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/36. Pair moved level freely. Sydney Harbour (Vishal), Berlin (Zervan) 1-3, 600/35. They moved neck and neck freely. Lady Be Good (Yash Narredu), Lord Arazan (Pereira) 1-4, 800/49.5, 600/34.5. Former started three lengths behind and finished a length in front. Lady Almeda (R.K.Mahesh), Superstar Supreme (rb) 1-7, 800/51, 600/36. They moved level freely. Benefactor (Shelar), Sweet Music (Mosin) 1-2, 600/34. Former impressed.

1,200m: Zanzibar (Ayyar), Jeena (Yash Narredu) 1-16, 1,000/1-2, 800/50, 600/36. They were urged and ended level. Ice Angel (Shelar), Alfredo (Santosh) 1-17, 600/38. Former superior. Phoenix Tiger (Sandeep) 1-16, 600/37. Moved well. Phenomenal Memory (Sandeep) 1-16, 1,000/1-3, 600/36. Moved well.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: Miss Arazan (Shelar) 1-5.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Spontaneous Eddie (Raghuveer), Frosted (Pereira) 1-7, 600/40.5. They moved level freely. Isinit (Merchant) 1-6, 600/41. Moved freely. Daughterofthesun (C.S.Jodha), Rishab’s Pet (S.Sunil) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former was four lengths better. Huracan (Bhawani), Grey One (Zameer) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Pair level. Nembe Greek (Roushan), Minding (G.Amit) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41. They were pushed and finished level. Sarrazin (Nilesh) 1-8.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Albaretto (T.S.Jodha), Flying Dragon (Mosin) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40.5. Former jumped out well and finished a distance ahead. Note former. Hells Bells (S.Sunil), Montana (C.S.Jodha) 1-12, 600/42. Former ended four lengths in front. Sussex /Never Say Goodbye (Merchant), Balachandra (rb) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front.

Mock race (Race track) - Jan. 15

1,800m: Supreme General (P.S.Chouhan), Star Comrade (C.S.Jodha), B Ffity Two (Zervan), London (Suraj Narredu) and Classicus (Bhawani) 1-53, 600/37. 6, 2, 1/2. Supreme General who was running last till the bend came very well to win.