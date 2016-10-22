Azzurro for chief event

Trainer S.S. Attaollahi’s ward Azzurro, who won well in his last start, may score an encore in the Aquaguard Championship R.W.I.T.C Ltd Gold Cup (Gr. 2), the chief event of the concluding day’s races here on Saturday (Oct. 22).

Rails will be announced one hour before the start of the first race.

1. HUGO PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26, 12.30 p.m: 1. Diablo (8) Zervan 59, 2. Aeolus Maximus (4) Ajinkya 58.5, 3. Morag (1) Trevor 57.5, 4. Windhoek (7) S.J. Sunil 57, 5. Sudarshan Chakra (9) Bhawani 56.5, 6. Ritz (3) Dashrath 56, 7. Sansa (5) Jaykumar 55, 8. Avakraz (2) K.Kadam 54, 9. Dazzle N Daze (6) S. Amit 53.5 and 10. Pracs (10) Parmar 49.

1. Diablo, 2. Ritz, 3. Morag

2. DELHI RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 1.00: 1. Renee (3) Trevor 59, 2. Supreme Regime (7) Bhawani 59, 3. Merchantofvenice (6) K. Kadam 57, 4. Deep Diver (1) Dashrath 56.5, 5. Mountbatten (5) T.S. Jodha 56, 6. Nascar (4) Raghuveer 55 and 7. Harvey (2) Neeraj 54.5.

1. Harvey, 2. Deep Diver

3. CIELO REY PLATE DIV. II (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 1.30: 1. Be Bold (1) S. Sunil 56, 2. Caielin (3) C.S. Jodha 56, 3. Domination (4) Sandesh 56, 4. His Master’s Vice (6) Dashrath 56, 5. Mastermarksman (10) Bhawani 56, 6. Othello (7) C. Umesh 56, 7. Sussex Pride (9) S. Kamble 56, 8. Brabourne (2) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 9. Geranium (8) Trevor 54.5 and 10. Lippe (5) T.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. Brabourne, 2. Geranium, 3. Domination

4. DEMOCRATICUS PLATE DIV. I (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 2.00: 1. Vision Of Romance (4) Shubham 61, 2. Free Speech (8) S. Amit 60, 3. Benezeer (1) S. Sunil 58, 4. Victorio (3) A. Gaikwad 58, 5. Charging Tigress (6) Daman 57.5, 6. Sunny Sea (9) K. Kadam 57, 7. Zahrazan (5) Vishal 57, 8. Magnum Opus (10) B. Nikhil 54.5, 9. Palace Girl (7) S.J. Sunil 54.5 and 10. Rock In Rio (2) Raghuveer 52.5.

1. Rock In Rio, 2. Benezeer, 3. Charging Tigress

5. SHAMU CHAVAN TROPHY DIV. II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2.30: 1. Ame (withdrawn), 2. Honey Dew (1) C.S. Jodha 56, 3. Jabble (2) J. Chinoy 55, 4. Lucky Strike (10) T.S. Jodha 55, 5. Mt Tianmen (9) Parbat 54, 6. Armando (6) B. Nikhil 53.5, 7. Lilac Time (7) Altaf Sayyed 53.5, 8. The Giver (5) Sandeep Jadhav 53.5, 9. Padmakosa (4) Kuldeep 52.5, 10. Diwali Lights (8) V. Jodha 51.5, 11. Isinit (11) Bhawani 51, 12. Time Of My Life (12) Nazil 51 and 13. Fast Future (3) S. Kamble 50.5.

1. Honey Dew, 2. Jabble, 3. Isinit.

6. CIELO REY PLATE DIV. I (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 3.00: 1. Firebolt (1) Dashrath 56, 2. House Of Commons (4) Sandesh 56, 3. Idealist (2) S. Sunil 56, 4. Loafer (3) V. Jodha 56, 5. Rising Brave (7) Mosin 56, 6. Sherlock (10) Zervan 56, 7. Thor Of Asgard (8) Suraj Narredu 56, 8. Golden Eclipse (5) T.S. Jodha 54.5, 9. Sheer Belief (6) K. Kadam 54.5 and 10. Winter Renaissance (9) J. Chinoy 54.5.

1. House Of Commons, 2. Sherlock, 3. Rising Brave.

7. TATTERSALLS MILLION (1,000m), Maiden, 2-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Camouflaged (4) C.S. Jodha 55, 2. Gdansk (7) T.S. Jodha 55, 3. Sweet Music (1) Suraj Narredu 55, 4. Cherry Blossom (8) Zervan 53.5, 5. Elysee (5) Neeraj 53.5, 6. God’s Own (2) Dashrath 53.5, 7. Oh So Hot (6) Parmar 53.5 and 8. Themis (3) Trevor 53.5.

1. Sweet Music, 2. Gdansk, 3. Cherry Blossom

8. AQUAGUARD CHAMPIONSHIP R.W.I.T.C LTD GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, 4.00: 1. Costa Del Sol (3) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Azzurro (9) Trevor 58, 3. Colombiana (7) Neeraj 58, 4. The Unicorn (6) Parmar 56.5, 5. B Fifty Two (1) Zervan 54.5, 6. Jack Frost (8) Sandesh 54.5, 7. Jefferson (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. Commander (2) T.S. Jodha 53 and 9. Melinda (4) Dashrath 51.5.

1. Azzurro, 2. Colombiana, 3. Costa Del Sol

9. DEMOCRATICUS PLATE DIV. II (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Undisputed (9) Neeraj 59, 2. Abbey (6) Suraj Narredu 58, 3. Jimbo (1) Joseph 57, 4. Art Deco (3) J. Chinoy 55.5, 5. Glorious Opinion (7) S.J. Sunil 55.5, 6. Cicitalia (8) Trevor 54.5, 7. Bidstone Hill (2) S. Amit 53, 8. Safdar (5) Parmar 52.5, 9. Riot Of Colours (4) Raghuveer 51.5 and 10. Spear Of Trium (10) Zeeshan 51.5.

1. Abbey, 2. Art Deco, 3. Cicitalia.

10. SHAMU CHANVAN TROPHY DIV. I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Rashun (4) Parbat 62, 2. Ladislaus (3) Trevor 60.5, 3. Star One (1) Sandesh 60.5, 4. Country Music (14) Suraj Narredu 59, 5. Hedwig (12) K. Kadam 59, 6. El Tycoon (7) S. Kamble 58.5, 7. My Freedom (9) Ajinkya 58.5, 8. Power Shadow (2) Zervan 58.5, 9. Stormy Princess (8) Dashrath 58.5, 10. Cold Play (11) T.S. Jodha 55, 11. Hypothesis (5) Neeraj 54.5, 12. Oriental Rule (6) S. Amit 54, 13. Naumee (13) Roushan 53 and 14. Blavatsky (10) Shubham 52.5.

1. Hedwig, 2. Ladislaus, 3. Star One.

Day’s Best: House Of Commons

Double: Honey Dew — Hedwig

Jackpot: (i) 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8. (ii) 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.

Treble: (i) 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 7, 8 & 9. (iii) 8, 9 & 10.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10.