Allora in good shape

Allora, who is in good shape as evidenced by her track performances, may score in the Rotarian Munjal Sharad Shah Million, the main event of the opening day’s races to be held here on Sunday (Nov. 20).

There will be no false rails.

ROTARY CLUB OF BOMBAY QUEENCITY CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o only rated 20 to 46, 1-30 pm: 1. Domination (2) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Dhishoom (1) Sandesh 55.5, 3. Tomahawk (4) S.J.Sunil 55.5, 4. Kookaburra (6) Trevor 54.5, 5. Royal Mews (5) C.S.Jodha 54.5, 6. Kiss From A Rose (3) Parmar 54, 7. She’s All Mine (8) V.Jodha 54 and 8. Ricardus (7) K.Kadam 53.5.

1. Domination, 2. Kookaburra, 3. Dhishoom

ROTARY CLUB OF MUMBAI QUEEN’S NECKLACE TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 2-00: 1. Adams Beginning (2) Daman 59, 2. Be Bold (9) G.Amit 59, 3. Milwalkee (6) Sandesh 59, 4. Super Icon (5) Shubham 59, 5. Warlock (1) Dashrath 57.5, 6. Star Scholar (8) Trevor 56.5, 7. Roman Gold (11) Bhawani 56, 8. Starry Image (3) C.S.Jodha 55.5, 9. Tennessee (4) S.J.Sunil 55.5, 10. Las Salinas (10) Neeraj 54.5 and 11. Mano Na Mano (7) K.Kadam 53.5.

1. Super Icon, 2. Star Scholar, 3. Milwalkee

ROTARY CLUB OF BOMBAY BAYVIEW CUP (1,200m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2-30: 1. Hidden Soul (6) T.S.Jodha 59, 2. Alderley Edge (5) K.Kadam 58, 3. Rider On The Storm (2) S.Kamble 58, 4. Vistana (3) Santosh 55, 5. Sydney Harbour (7) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 6. Devoted Eyes (1) Sandesh 53.5 and 7. Final Encounter (4) Neeraj 53.5.

1. Devoted Eyes, 2. Sydney Harbour

ROTARY CLUB OF MUMBAI CUFFE PARADE TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3-00: 1. Batman (4) C.S.Jodha 59, 2. Carbonara (1) A.Imran Khan 59, 3. Essence Of Love (2) K.Kadam 56, 4. In My Dream (5) Suraj Narredu 55, 5. Streetjammer (3) T.S.Jodha 55 and 6. Franz Ferdinand (6) Neeraj 52.

1. In My Dream, 2. Franz Ferdinand

ROTARIAN MUNJAL SHARAD SHAH MILLION (1,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3-30: 1. Vision Of Romance (12) Shubham 60.5, 2. Charging Tigress (2) Daman 58, 3. Greek Goddess (11) Sandesh 57, 4. Minstrel Heights (10) P.S.Chouhan 57, 5. Abbey (3) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 6. Lady Danehill (4) Trevor 55.5, 7. Quixotic (13) G.Amit 53.5, 8. Allora (8) Zervan 52, 9. Arakawah (5) Bhawani 52, 10. Wind Craft (7) K.Kadam 51, 11. Double Nine (1) Parmar 50.5, 12. Baryshnikhov (9) Neeraj 50 and 13. Queen Credible (6) C.S.Jodha 50.

1. Allora, 2. Greek Goddess, 3. Abbey

ROTARY CLUB OF BOMBAY TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4-00: 1. Book Thief (11) Parmar 59, 2. Motherland (5) Trevor 58, 3. Bulldozer (10) C.S.Jodha 57, 4. Celestial Light (9) A.Imran Khan 57, 5. Sail Past (7) Bhawani 55.5, 6. Orla (3) Vishal 54.5, 7. Adams Land (1) Parbat 54, 8. Kitty Hawk (4) Dashrath 53.5, 9. It’s a Deal (2) Nadeem 52.5, 10. Naumee (8) Roushan 52.5 and 11. Synchronicity (6) G.Amit 52.5.

1. Kitty Hawk, 2. Book Thief, 3. Celestial Light

JANAK RAM JETHMALANI MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4-30: 1. Smart N Noble (10) P.S.Chouhan 59, 2. Eiger’s Tiger (8) Dashrath 58.5, 3. Adeline (7) Bhawani 58, 4. Sumaaq (9) C.S.Jodha 58, 5. Godsent (6) Sandesh 55.5, 6. Imperial Heritage (2) Zervan 53.5, 7. Mrs Patmore (3) Trevor 53, 8. Rousseau (5) Neeraj 51.5, 9. Rapid Girl (1) Zeeshan 51 and 10. Thor Of Asgard (4) Parmar 51.

1. Mrs Patmore, 2. Godsent, 3. Adeline

ROTARY CLUB OF BOMBAY PIER CHARITIES TRUST TROPHY DIV.I (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46, 5-00: 1. Fabio (4) Zervan 59, 2. Country Music (2) Suraj Narredu 58.5, 3. Alpine Express (5) Zeeshan 55.5, 4. Poets Song (1) Parmar 54.5, 5. Irish Bailey (3) Trevor 53.5, 6. Loafer (6) V.Jodha 53.5, 7. Nightfall (7) Shubham 53.5 and 8. Abu Al Bukhoosh (8) C.S.Jodha 53.

1. Irish Bailey, 2. Poets Song, 3. Fabio

Day’s best: Devoted Eyes

Double: In My Dream - Mrs Patmore

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8. Treble : (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. Tanala : All races. Super Jackpot : 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.