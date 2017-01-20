Albareto and Art Deco impress

Albareto and Art Deco impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Jan. 20) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Ascension (V. Jodha) 39. Pressed.

800m: Undisputed (S. Nayak), Traherne (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Yutaka (V. Jodha), Multistar (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Former better. Polyneices (rb), Poco Azul (rb) 56, 600/41. Pair level. Aloha (Ajinkya), Bottega Louie (V. Jodha) 54, 600/40. They ended level. Art Deco (Sandeep) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1000m: Nifty (Parmar) 1600/600m 1-4. Moved well.

Outer sand:

600m: Lady Sergeant (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: Albareto (T.S. Jodha) 51, 600/37. Moved attractively.

1000m: Sweep Aside (Jethu), Silken Eyes (Merchant) 1-7, 600/41. Both moved level freely. Book Thief (Parmar), Mrs Patmore (Kharadi) 1-9, 600/40. Both moved freely. London (Zervan), Sovereignsky (Shelar) 1-10, 600/41. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1600m: Normandy (Kharadi), Frosty (Parmar) 1-54, 600/40. They moved level freely.