Races

Alaindair impresses

Alaindair impressed when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Jan. 22).

Inner sand

800m: The Champ (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Easy. Forest Fire (S.S.Rathore) 51, 600/39. Pressed.

1,000m: Gallant Knight (P.S.Chouhan) 1-5, 600/38. Moved well. Forest Flair (Bhawani) 1-7, 600/40. Pressed. Supreme Regime (S.S.Rathore) 1-5, 600/39. Moved well. Perfect Star (P.S.Chouhan), Flashing Honour (V.Walkar) 1-6, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished a distance ahead. Thor Of Asgard (Yash Narredu), Tutankhamun (Suraj Narredu) 1-7, 600/42. Former made up four lengths and finished level. Camouflaged (Srinath), Daughterofthesun (S.Sunil) 1-12, 600/43. Former ended four lengths in front.

1,200m: Dem Sao (Khalander), Q’E’D (Bhawani) 1-21, 600/41. Former started and finished five lengths ahead. Astara (J.Chinoy), Red Fort (S.Amit) 1-25, 600/42. They moved freely.

1,400m: Lord Arazan (Yash Narredu), Phoenix Falcon (Suraj Narredu) 1-38, 600/44. Former superior. Supreme General (P.S.Chouhan) 1-34, 600/39. Pressed.

1,600m: Alaindair (Srinath) 1-47, 600/40. Moved attractively. Rosseau (Srinath), Perfecto (Bhawani) 1-50, 600/44. Former was urged to end level.

1,800m: His Master’s Vice (J.Chinoy), Olly Boy (S.Sunil) 1-11, 600/43. Former ended three lengths in front.

Outer sand

600m: Cristo Boss (rb), Smart Choice (Ikram) 41. Pair level. Shamwari (Sandesh), Auburn (Zeeshan) 41. They were easy.

800m: Gazino (S.S.Rathore), Artus (rb) 56, 600/41. Both were easy. Sweet Music (Suraj Narredu) 57, 600/42. Easy. Normandy (K.Kadam) 1400/600m 55. Easy.

1,000m: Poets Song (J.Chinoy) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely. Signor (Neeraj), Lord Of The Sea (Parmar) 1-9, 600/39. They moved level freely. Massimo (Neeraj), Daffodil (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/42. Both moved freely. Jazzmyn (S.J.Sunil), Firenze (app) 1-7, 600/39. Both moved level freely. Franz Ferdinand (Parmar), Denny Crane (Sandesh) 1-8, 600/40. Former started and finished three lengths ahead.

1,200m: Clementi (Kharadi) 1-23, 600/43. Pressed. Khayyam (Parmar) 1-20, 600/40. Moved well. Zenon (Kharadi), Jubilant (Neeraj) 1-23, 600/41. Former superior. Myrtlewood (Kharadi) 1-9, 600/38. Moved well.

1,400m: Glyndebourne (K.Kadam), Logic (Kharadi) 1-36, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Lincoln (Parmar), Roosevelt (Neeraj) 1-37, 600/41. They moved freely.

1,800m: Germanicus (Sandesh) 2-8, 600/46. Moved freely.

