50-to-1 outsider Arkadian races to glory in the Deccan Derby

The 50-to-1 long shot Arkadian, ridden by S. Saqlain, stunned everyone by winning the Race2win.com Deccan Derby (Gr.1), the blue riband of the Hyderabad Monsoon races, here on Wednesday (Oct. 2). The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus F. Palia and trained by Pesi Shroff.

Saqlain held the son of Cougar Mountain-Aspen Sun in seventh or eighth position for much of the race. As the field rounded the final turn and entered the home straight, Arkadian, positioned wide on the outside, unleashed a powerful burst of speed to make a dramatic late charge and steal the show. After crossing the winning post, Saqlain was unseated from his mount but escaped unharmed.

1. MYSORE RACE CLUB CUP: ONE N ONLY (Kuldeep Singh Sr.) 1, Star Of Night (Hindu Singh) 2, High Heels (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Freedom Touch (P. Sai K) 4. 4-1/4, 4-1/2 and 2. 1m, 13.41s. ₹30 (w), 14, 13 and 77 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 222, SHW: 15 and 14, FP: 85, Q: 29, Tanala: 1,268. Favourite: Star Of Night. Owners: M/s. Rama Seshu Eyunni, Shankar Srinivas, Ashok Ranpise & Mrs. T. Rohini. Trainer: D. Netto.

2. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP: THE THUNDER (Alex Rozario) 1, Maverick (Suraj Narredu) 2, Ragnarök (Likith Appu) 3 and Imperia (P. Ajeeth K) 4. Neck, 3-1/2 and Neck. 1m, 13.74s. ₹129 (w), 30, 13 and 27 (p). SHP: 28, THP: 64, SHW: 121 and 10, FP: 509, Q: 204, Tanala: 3,430. Favourite: Maverick. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: B. Mukesh Kumar.

3. MADRAS RACE CLUB CUP: SUGAR (B.R. Kumar) 1, Silver Act (Mukesh) 2, Carnival Lady (Alex Rozario) 3 and White Pearl (Akshay K) 4. 1/2, 3-1/2 and 2-1/2. 1m, 54.01s. ₹56 (w), 19, 64 and 59 (p). SHP: 233, THP: 227, SHW: 35 and 52, FP: 2,095, Q: 1,809, Tanala: 36, 267. Favourite: White Pearl. Owner: Mr. Y. Damodar. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB CUP: MISS MAYA (Akshay Kumar) 1, Midsummer Star (P. Sai K) 2, Baisa (Abhay Singh) 3 and High Reward (Gaurav) 4. Not run: Berrettini. 3/4, 1-1/2 and Neck. 1m, 14.44s. ₹20 (w), 12, 16 and 48 (p). SHP: 53, THP: 127, SHW: 10 and 22, FP: 74, Q: 67, Tanala: 972. Favourite: Miss Maya. Owners: M/s. Chitturi Krishna Kannaiah, Soma Raju Adipudi, Sureshbabu Daggubati & Venkatesh Daggubati. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

5. BANGALORE TURF CLUB CUP: ONLY MY WAY (Vivek G) 1, Voice Of A Dream (Hindu Singh) 2, Wandring Warrior (Mukesh) 3 and Sadiya (Kuldeep Jr.) 4. 8-1/2, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 41.17s. ₹41 (w), 17, 16 and 14 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 101, SHW: 18 and 27, FP: 144, Q: 83, Tanala: 426. Favourite: Voice Of A Dream. Owner: Mr. Syed Mohiuddin Mufeed. Trainer: L. D’Silva.

6. ROYAL WESTERN INDIA TURF CLUB CUP: MINECRAFT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Gatiman (B. Nikhil) 2, Calistoga (S. Saqlain) 3 and Espionage (Kuldeep Sr.) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m, 6.83s. ₹33 (w), 17, 19 and 18 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 60, SHW: 48 and 30, FP: 165, Q: 84, Tanala: 1,464. Favourite: Minecraft. Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: B. Mukesh Kumar.

7. TURF AUTHORITIES OF INDIA CUP: AKIDO (R.S. Jodha) 1, Malaala (Trevor) 2, Huntingdon (Akshay K) 3 and Siddharth (Sandesh) 4. 1-1/4, Neck and 2. 1m, 27.13s. ₹217 (w), 37, 29 and 16 (p). SHP: 55, THP: 56, SHW: 76 and 47, FP: 1,058, Q: 834, Tanala: 10,171. Favourite: Siddharth. Owner: Mr. A.C. Muthiah. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

8. RACE2WIN.COM DECCAN DERBY (Gr. 1): ARKADIAN (Cougar Mountain-Aspen Sun) (S. Saqlain) 1, Victor Hugo (Ampere-Edith Piaf) (Antony Raj) 2, Get Lucky (Sedgefield-Santamarija Festa) (Mukesh K) 3 and Duke Of Tuscany (Cougar Mountain-Nicolini) (Trevor) 4. 1-1/4, 3/4 and Head. 2m, 7.51s. ₹138 (w), 22, 16 and 71 (p). SHP: 40, THP: 203, SHW: 128 and 19, FP: 2,607, Q: 1,109, Tanala: 1,01, 180. Favourite: Excellent Lass. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus F. Palia. Trainer: P. Shroff.

9. DELHI RACE CLUB CUP: POLITICS (B. Nikhil) 1, Blue Pantheress (Antony Raj) 2, Soorya Vahan (Md. Ismail) 3 and Char Ek Char (Akshay K) 4. Not run: Arba Wahed Arba. Head, Nose and 3-1/4. 1m, 30.10s. ₹95 (w), 23, 17 and 12 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 45, SHW: 44 and 21, FP: 589, Q: 224, Tanala: 1,747. Favourite: Char Ek Char. Owner: Mr. Rakesh Reddy Kondakalla. Trainer: Robin Reddy Kondakalla.

Jackpot: (i) 70%: ₹49,961 (4 tkts.) & 30%: 3,425 (25 tkts.); (ii) 70%: 5,96,387 (2 tkts.) & 30%: 30,069 (17 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot: (i) 24, 160 (11 tkts.), (ii) 1, 28, 659 (1 tkt.).

Treble: (i) 2,808 (11 tkts.), (ii) 601 (179 tkts.), (iii) 17,100 (5 tkts.).