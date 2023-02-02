19 horses in the fray for the blue riband Indian Derby to be run on Feb. 5

February 02, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MUMBAI:

The Indian Derby (Gr.1), which occupies the pride of place among derbies in the country, is scheduled to be run here on Sunday (Feb. 5).

Despite the absence of a sponsor, for the 81st successive running of this blue riband event, the RWITC has guaranteed a total prize money of ₹2 crore with the winner’s purse being ₹1.2 crore. The races over the Derby weekend will have stakes money of about ₹3.75 crore.

A lucky dip contest will be held for all entrants in the members’ enclosure on Sunday, and the top five lucky ones will get cash awards, with the winner taking home ₹2 lakh.

It would also be a bonanza for the punters on Derby day as the carried forward amount of ₹50 lakh will be added to the collection of the second jackpot pool.

A large field of 19 runners, including 13 outstation horses, is set to face the starter for the coveted event that will be run at 5.30 p.m.

Considering the present form, trainer Pesi Shroff’s duo of Supernatural and King’s Ransom look imposing.

Supernatural in great heart

Supernatural, the Bangalore Summer Derby winner who lost a couple of races this Mumbai season but demonstrated his staying ability by defeating Ahead Of My Time in the Ruia Cup (2000m) to avenge his 2000 Guineas defeat, should win.

The multi-Classic winner filly King’s Ransom, who has taken the honours in the Pune Derby, Indian 1000 Guineas and Indian Oaks over the 2,400m trip with an amazing turn of foot, is in great heart as evidenced by her track performances.

Among the outstation horses, Satish Narredu’s ward Shamrock, who lost by a half length to Dyf in the South India Derby at Chennai, has shown good promise in his morning trials.

Adhirajsingh Jodha’s Dyf, who lost to Salento in the Golconda Derby at Hyderabad last Sunday, may face the task of travelling and running over the 2,400m trip within a week.

Arjun Manglorkar trainee Mirra, the winner of the Bangalore Oaks, looks fit according to her track work and may upset.