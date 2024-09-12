GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The S.A. Poonawalla Million looks open with 14 runners

Updated - September 12, 2024 05:18 pm IST - PUNE:

Vinayak M. Zodge

The S.A. Poonawalla Million (Gr. 3), one of the mega events of the Pune racing season, will be run at the Pune race course on Sunday (Sept. 15). The Poonawalla family will also sponsor the Villoo C. Poonawalla Million and the Serum Institute of India Trophy.

Established in 1996, the S.A. Poonawalla Million, run over a mile, is one of the richest races on Pune’s racing calendar and a crucial test for top juveniles ahead of the Derby. Both the Million races offer a substantial prize purse of ₹1.5 million each.

This year’s S.A. Poonawalla Million features a competitive line-up of 14 runners, making it an open race. Trainer Dallas Todywalla’s filly Spanish Eyes, which recently finished second in the Fillies’ Championship at Hyderabad, has impressed in morning trials and is expected to shine.

Prasanna Kumar’s Redefined, a close finisher in the F.D. Wadia Trophy, is also a strong contender, while Dash from Malesh Narredu’s yard, with two third-place finishes this season, is aiming for redemption.  

S. Waheed’s Pyrite, an upset winner in the Forbes Juvenile Fillies’ Championship, returns after a five-month break and could spring a surprise.

The Villoo C. Poonawalla Million, a maiden race for 3-year-olds over 1,200m, will have nine runners. Pesi Shroff’s colt, Cache, which finished second in his last race, has been performing well in training and is expected to improve. 

Knight Crusader, from Imtiaz Sait’s stable, is another strong contender, while Adhirajsingh Jodha’s filly, with three consecutive second-place finishes, may deliver an upset.

Published - September 12, 2024 05:17 pm IST

